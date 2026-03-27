Mumbai surgeon says dishwash liquid may be the ‘most toxic’ kitchen item: Residue may not wash off fully

New Delhi:

Dishwashing liquid is one of those things you don’t really question. It sits by the sink, gets used every day, does its job. Clean plates, clean hands, done. But it’s also something that comes in direct contact with the things you eat from. And that part often gets ignored.

A Mumbai-based orthopaedic surgeon and health educator, Dr Manan Vora, recently spoke about this in an Instagram video titled dirty truth about dishwash liquids, shared on March 25. His point is simple. What looks harmless on the surface may not be that straightforward once you look at what goes into it.

What’s actually inside common dishwashing liquids

According to Dr Vora, many widely used dishwashing liquids contain chemicals called isothiazolinones. These are synthetic preservatives added to stop microbial growth.

He said, “Dishwash liquid may be the most toxic product in your kitchen. Many popular dishwashing liquids contain chemicals called isothiazolinones, which are classified as strong skin sensitisers.” He added that these compounds can trigger allergic reactions and contact dermatitis in some people.

These ingredients are not unusual. They are used across different products. But that does not necessarily make them risk-free.

Possible health risks you might not think about

Dr Vora also pointed out that some regulatory studies have raised concerns about the potential endocrine-disrupting effects of certain dishwashing liquids.

He explained, “There are documented cases where children have accidentally consumed concentrated dish liquid and suffered internal mucosal injuries.”

That’s not a common scenario, but it highlights the level of exposure these products can have if not handled carefully.

Why residue on utensils matters

One thing that often goes unnoticed is how well dishwashing liquid actually rinses off. Or doesn’t.

Dr Vora noted, “Dishwash residue does not rinse off completely, and small traces can remain on plates and utensils.”

It is a small detail, but over time, repeated exposure, even in tiny amounts, can add up. Especially in households with children or pets.

Should you switch to safer alternatives?

This is where his advice shifts from awareness to action. Not drastic changes. Just small, practical ones.

He said, “Switching to simpler, plant-based formulations can be a safer alternative.” These products use plant-based surfactants and natural bio-enzymes to break down grease instead of relying on harsher chemicals.

He also pointed out that there are now several brands focusing on gentler, more minimal ingredient lists. The idea is not perfection. Just reducing unnecessary exposure where possible.

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