Dhanteras 2024: Here's what you should buy as per your zodiac sign for wealth and prosperity

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Dhanteras 2024: Here's what you should buy

This year the festival of Dhanteras is celebrated on 29 October 2024. Dhanteras is also known as Dhantrayodashi. On the day of Dhanteras, people worship Goddess Lakshmi as well as Lord Kuber. Shopping on this day is considered auspicious. Astrology believes that if shopping is done according to the zodiac on this auspicious occasion, then wealth increases 13 times. Dhanteras is an auspicious occasion in Hindu tradition, especially for buying metal items, as it is believed to bring prosperity and good luck. Specific suggestions have been given by astrologer Chirag Daruwala for what people of each zodiac should buy based on their characteristics and preferences.

Aries: According to astrology, Aries natives should buy silver utensils on Dhanteras. This will keep the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Kuber Dev intact. The house will be filled with food and wealth. Taurus: Buying silver will also be beneficial for Taurus people. If you want, you can buy a silver idol for Lakshmi Puja, this will increase your progress. Gemini: People of the Gemini zodiac sign should buy things made of gold on Dhanteras. Buying gold will increase your fortune rapidly and Goddess Lakshmi will also reside in your house. Cancer: Buying a silver Shriyantra on Dhanteras will prove auspicious for Cancerians. After this, worship this Shriyantra and keep it in the safe. It is believed that by doing this, Goddess Lakshmi resides permanently. Leo: Leo natives can buy gold jewellery, utensils, and coins on Dhanteras. Apart from this, buy some religious books and read them daily. Virgo: People of the Virgo zodiac sign can also buy brass utensils, Shriyantra, or ivory items on Dhanteras. This will increase your happiness and good fortune. Libra: On Dhanteras, people of the Libra zodiac sign can buy electronic goods, kitchen items, or silver items. Scorpio: People of Scorpio zodiac sign can invest in movable and immovable assets besides buying land and building on Dhanteras. Sagittarius: For Sagittarius people, it will be auspicious to bring home a vehicle or a brass or gold idol of Lakshmi-Ganesh on Dhanteras. Capricorn: On Dhanteras, Capricorn people can buy electronic goods or blue-coloured items or clothes for the home. Aquarius: According to astrology, Aquarius natives should buy silver utensils or coins that have Goddess Lakshmi and Ganesha's pictures on them. This will please Kubera Dev and Maa Lakshmi and they will shower wealth. Pisces: Buying household appliances, electronic goods, and brass utensils will be beneficial for the Pisces natives.

(Astrologer Chirag Daruwalla is the son of expert astrologer Bejan Daruwalla. He is known for his detailed astrological predictions on love, finance, career, health and business.)

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja vidhi, mantras to worship Maa Lakshmi, Kuber Dev