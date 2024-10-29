Dhanteras 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja vidhi, mantras to worship Maa Lakshmi, Kuber Dev

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Dhanteras 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, significance

Diwali festival is of 5 days, which starts from Dhanteras and ends on Bhai Dooj. Dhanteras festival is celebrated to please Goddess Lakshmi before Diwali. According to the Vedic calendar, this festival is celebrated every year on the Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on 29 October 2024. Let us tell you that on this day people buy gold, silver, utensils, etc. according to their capacity. Because buying gold and any utensils on this day is considered very auspicious. Also, on this day Lord Dhanvantari, the physician of the gods, was born, so this day is also known as Dhanvantari Jayanti.

Dhanteras 2024: Shubh Muhurat

Trayodashi Tithi starts: October 29, 2024 - 12:01 AM

Trayodashi Tithi ends: October 30, 2024 - 02:45 AM

Dhanteras Puja Muhurta: October 29, 2024 - From 07:27 PM to 09:16 PM

Pradosh Kaal: October 29, 2024 - From 06:37 PM to 09:16 PM

Virshabha Kaal: October 29, 2024 - From 07:27 PM to 09:19 PM

Dhanteras 2024: Auspicious Time for Shopping

According to the Vedic calendar, Tripushkar Yoga is formed on the day of Dhanteras, shopping in this yoga is considered very auspicious. This yoga will start from 6:32 am and will last till 10:30 am the next day. Shopping done in this yoga increases wealth three times. Abhijeet Muhurta is also being formed on the day of Dhanteras and shopping in this yoga brings happiness and prosperity. This auspicious time will be from 11:42 am to 12:27 pm on October 29, during this time you can shop.

Dhanteras 2024: Significance

Dhanteras is a prominent Hindu holiday that is celebrated joyfully and enthusiastically. On this day, people worship Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantri, hoping for blessings in riches and health. The name "Dhanteras" emphasizes its emphasis on wealth, as it occurs on the 13th day of the lunar calendar. The day is also noteworthy since it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantri.

Dhanteras 2024: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Dhanteras, after cleaning in the morning, take a bath before sunrise and wear clean or new clothes.

Make rangoli at the main entrance. Clean your workplace and shop as well. Wear garlands. Make footprints of Lakshmi ji.

Lord Dhanvantri should be offered Krishna Tulsi, cow milk, and butter made from it. If you have purchased brass items, then definitely gift them. Recite Dhanvantri Stotra.

Worship Kubera, the god of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi with the Shodopchar method. Offer kumkum, turmeric, rice and bhog. Worship the gods in the north direction.

Shop during the auspicious time. Whatever you buy, first offer it to Goddess Lakshmi in the Dhanteras Puja and then use it.

In the evening, make a four-sided lamp using flour. Pour mustard or sesame oil in it and place it outside the house in the south direction or on the threshold.

Dhanteras 2024: Mantras

Om Shree Dhanvantre Namaha..!!

Om Namo Laxmi Narayanaye Namah..!!

Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed, Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namaha..!!

Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaaya, Dhanvantaraye Amrita- Kalasha HastaayaSarva-amaya Vinashaaya Trailokya Naathaya Dhanvantri Maha-vishnave Namaha..!!

