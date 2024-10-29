Happy Dhanteras 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Dhantrayodashi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Happy Dhanteras 2024: Wishes, messages and images

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is an annual event that marks the start of the five-day Diwali celebration. This year, the festival is observed on October 29. On this day, Hindu followers honor Lord Kuber, Lord Dhanvantari, and Goddess Lakshmi. They also purchase gold and silver coins, jewelry, brooms, and utensils to promote success and fortune. You can make the celebrations more memorable by sending your loved ones wishes, photographs, texts, greetings, and WhatsApp and Facebook status updates.

Happy Dhanteras 2024: Wishes and Messages

Happy Dhanteras! Let’s gather and celebrate the abundance in our lives and the love that binds us together.

May this auspicious day bring you all wealth, happiness, and the fulfillment of all your dreams.

On this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, may our home be filled with joy and our lives with prosperity.

On this Dhanteras, may your life be illuminated with the divine light of love and happiness. Shubh Dhanteras.

May Goddess Lakshmi bless your home with fortune and prosperity this Dhanteras.

As we celebrate Dhanteras, may your financial goals be achieved and your dreams become reality. Happy Dhanteras!

Happy Dhanteras 2024: Images

Happy Dhanteras 2024: WhatsApp and Facebook Status

“May this Dhanteras fill your heart with happiness and your home with blessings. Let the festivities bring light to your life!”

“As we celebrate the Festival of Wealth, may your life be filled with the riches of joy, health, and prosperity.”

“On this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, I pray for your good health and success and that of your loved ones. Happy Dhanteras!”

“With the arrival of Dhanteras, may your life shine with prosperity and happiness like the shimmering gold and silver.”

“Happy Dhanteras! May Lord Dhanvantari bring health, and may Goddess Lakshmi fill your life with abundant blessings.”

“May this Dhanteras fill your heart with joy, your home with warmth, and your life with abundance. Happy Dhanteras 2024!”

