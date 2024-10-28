Dhanteras 2024 puja is incomplete without THESE items | Check full list here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dhanteras 2024 puja is incomplete without THESE items

The festival of Dhanteras is considered very auspicious for Lakshmi-Ganesh worship and shopping. On this day, people buy jewelry as well as clothes and home decor items. It is also believed that worshiping Lakshmi Mata, Ganesh Ji, and Kuber Dev on this day brings prosperity to the house. As we celebrate Dhanteras this year, here are some items you should include in the list while worshiping idols.

Importance of Dhanteras Puja

If you worship Goddess Lakshmi along with Ganesh Ji, Kuber Dev, and Dhanvantri Ji on the day of Dhanteras, then you get wealth and prosperity as well as good health. Along with worshipping these gods and goddesses, you should also chant mantras on this day. On receiving their blessings, you become financially prosperous, there is prosperity in the house and many problems in life come to an end.

Dhanetras Puja Items

Idol or picture of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Kuber Dev

Wooden Chowki for Puja

red or yellow cloth

Ganga water

Lamp

Cotton

Rhythm of worship

Kalash for Puja

Molly

Roly

intact

Cow Ghee

sugar or jaggery

Sunlight

Kapoor

incense sticks

Flower

Auspicious time for Dhanteras Puja

The festival of Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. In the year 2024, this Tithi will start on October 29 at 10:31 am. Trayodashi Tithi will end on October 30 at 1:15 pm.

Auspicious time for worship: From 6:31 pm to 8:13 pm

Pradosh Kaal: From 5:38 pm to 8:13 pm

If you worship on the day of Dhanteras at the right time, then you can see many good changes in your life. Worshiping on this day is considered very auspicious for your financial prosperity. Along with this, people who are involved in spiritual activities can achieve progress by chanting mantras and meditating on this day. This day comes once a year, so on this day, along with worshiping and shopping, you should also study religious books for self-knowledge.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2024: Follow THESE 5 ways to check the purity of gold before buying