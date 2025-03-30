Confused about how much water you should drink just after waking up in the morning? Doctor answers If you want to keep the kidneys healthy, drinking the right amount of water is important. Drinking water after waking up in the morning is considered good for health but drinking more water than necessary can add pressure on the kidneys. Read on as doctor reveals how much water you should drink.

Drinking water in the morning is important and also a good habit. However, drinking more than the amount required by your body can add pressure on the kidneys. Read on as Dr Sanjeev Saxena, Head of Nephrology, PSRI shares how much water you should drink in the morning and also throughout the day to keep the kidneys healthy.

If you want to keep the kidneys healthy, drinking the right amount of water is important. Drinking water after waking up in the morning is considered good for health but drinking more water than necessary in one go can add pressure on the kidneys.

A lot of people tend to drink 2 litres of water at once soon after waking up in the morning. However, this is not healthy for the kidneys. When you drink so much water, it adds pressure on the kidneys. Here, Dr Saxena shares the amount of water that is required to keep the kidneys healthy.

According to Dr Saxena, drinking too much water at once is not good for our health as it adds pressure on our kidneys. People who drink 2-3 bottles of water in the morning, should understand that it is not beneficial for the kidneys. You can drink one to two glasses of lukewarm water after you wake up in the morning. Drinking more than this can affect your health.

To keep the kidneys healthy, you should drink 3 litres of water throughout the day. People who are working in AC offices should take special care of this. Make sure you urinate frequently throughout the day. Dr Saxena says that you should urinate at least 2 litres throughout the day. This will easily remove the toxic substances that get accumulate in the body and your body will stay healthy.

Also, you should drink 3 litres of water all through the day and not just at once. He also adds that if you're sweating during workout or at other times, it is important to increase your water intake.

ALSO READ: Why is it important to drink enough water during summer? Know how much to consume per day