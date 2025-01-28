Chinese Lunar New Year 2025: Know why you should wear red and avoid black, do's and don'ts

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why you should wear red and avoid black to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year 2025.

Chinese New Year is also known as the Spring Festival. It is the biggest and most special festival of East Asian communities in China and around the world. This festival is a symbol of family, traditions and happiness. Keeping the centuries-old traditions alive, this festival is celebrated with great pomp every year. In the year 2025, the Chinese New Year will start on Wednesday, January 29 and will continue till Wednesday, February 12. There will be a festive atmosphere throughout China and other places for these 15 days.

There will be public holidays in China from January 28 to February 4, so that families and communities can come together to welcome the new year.

The symbol of the year 2025 is the snake

The symbol of this year is the snake, which is believed to symbolize wisdom, elegance and insight. People born in the year of the snake are often considered self-reliant, resourceful and able to solve challenges with patience and strategy. Careful planning and wise decision-making will be important for success in 2025.

Traditions and beliefs

There is an ancient folktale about the origin of the Chinese New Year. According to the story, a sea monster called Nian used to terrorise villages every year on New Year's Eve. But people discovered that Nian was afraid of the colour red and loud noises. Since then, people burst firecrackers, wear red clothes and decorate their homes with red decorations.

Things to avoid during the Chinese Lunar New Year 2025 celebration

Do not wear black or white clothes as these colours are associated with mourning and funerals in Chinese culture.

Do not sweep on New Year’s Day as sweeping or cleaning the house as it is believed to sweep away any upcoming good fortune.

Do not break a glass or ceramic during the New Year festival as it is believed to bring bad luck. However, if something breaks accidentally then wrap the broken pieces in a red cloth or paper and utter the phrase “Sui Sui Ping An (May You Have Peace All Year Around)".

Do not use sharp objects like scissors and knives. Also, do not use foul language during the celebration.

Do not have porridge for breakfast during the celebration as it is considered a meal for the poor.

Avoid washing clothes because the first and second days of the New Year are also observed as the birthdays of their water deity, who is also the deity of riches, Chinese people refrain from washing their garments on these days. These days, washing clothes could make the gods angry and cost you money. Rather, clothing is cleaned beforehand.

Special Traditions of the Chinese New Year

Family reunion: Family reunion is the most special tradition of this festival. Special dishes like fries, rice cakes and fish are prepared especially for dinner, which symbolise prosperity and happiness.

Lion and Dragon Dances: These traditional dances are performed to ward off evil spirits and bring good luck.

Red Envelopes (Hongbao): Children and young people are given money in red envelopes to convey blessings and good wishes.

Lantern Festival: The 15-day celebration culminates with the Lantern Festival, when lanterns are lit up on the streets, spreading a message of unity and hope.

Chinese New Year has now become a global celebration. It is celebrated with great pomp in countries like Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam as well as in big cities like New York, London and Sydney. This festival not only symbolises prosperity and happiness but also gives the message of uniting families and communities.

