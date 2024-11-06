Chhath Puja 2024: Follow THESE important rules while 36 hours of dry fasting

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhath Puja 2024: Follow THESE important fasting rules

The great festival Chhath is starting on November 5 with Nahai Khay. Chhath fast is considered very difficult, hence it is called Mahaparva. In this, women observe a waterless fast for a full 36 hours. On the first day of Chhath Puja, there is Nahai Khay in which women consume satvik food. Kharna is on the second day. Jaggery kheer is made on this day. Then on the third day of Chhath, arghya is offered to the setting sun, which is known as Sandhya Arghya. On the last day of Chhath Puja, Usha Arghya is given. On this day, the Chhath fast is observed by offering arghya to the rising sun. There are many things in Chhath Puja which are very important to keep in mind. So if you are going to observe Chhath fast for the first time, then definitely take care of these things, or else your fast may be broken.

Women who are observing Chhath fast should follow these fasting rules:

1. Cleanliness

Purity has to be taken care of a lot during Chhath Puja. In such a situation, keep every place clean including the house, courtyard, temple and kitchen. During Chhath Puja, wear clean clothes after bathing daily. Keep purity in mind while preparing the material for the puja.

2. Chhath Puja Materials

Collect all the things used in Chhath Puja like fruits, sweets, milk, incense sticks, flowers, soup, daala, etc. in advance. It is mandatory for all the things used in Chhath Puja to be new and pure.

3. Prepare Chhath Prasad on the stove

Chhath Prasad Thekua should be prepared on a new earthen stove. But if this is not possible, you can use a new stove. Otherwise, you can prepare the Prasad on a gas stove after thoroughly washing and purifying it.

4. Do not use these utensils for offerings

Prasad for Chhath Puja should be prepared in new and pure utensils only. Do not use utensils for Prasad in which non-vegetarian things have been cooked or eaten. Also, steel and glass utensils are not used in Chhath Puja. Instead, the use of brass utensils is considered the best. Use only bamboo baskets and sieves for Chhath Puja.

5. Sleep on the ground

Women who observe Chhath fast have to sleep on the ground. So if you have observed Chhath fast then keep this in mind and sleep on the ground.

6. Keep away from evil things

During the great festival of Chhath, keep away from tamasic things. Other family members should also stay away from onion, garlic, meat, and alcohol during the festival of Chhath. All these things break the sanctity of Chhath Puja. In such a situation, do not consume these things during Chhath.

7. When to break the fast

The Chhath fast is observed only after offering arghya to the rising sun. After offering arghya to the rising sun, distribute the Chhath prasad to everyone and then take it yourself.

Chhath Puja 2024: Calendar

Nahai Khay - 5 November 2024

Kharna – 6 November 2024

Sandhya Arghya - 7 November 2024

Usha Arghya, Parana - 8 November 2024

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any thing.)

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2024 Day 2: Kharna puja is incomplete without THIS thing, know rituals for 36 hours of dry fast