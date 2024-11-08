Chhath Puja 2024 Day 4: Usha Arghya is offered to rising sun; know sunrise timings, rituals and significance

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chhath Puja 2024 Day 4: Usha Arghya is offered to the sun

Chhath Puja 2024 Usha Arghya: Today is the fourth and last day of Chhath Puja. On this day, arghya is offered to the rising Sun God, which is also called Usha Arghya. Chhath Mahaparva lasts for four days. During this, fasting women have to follow many rules. On the first day, there is Nahai Khay, where the fasting person has to bathe and eat satvik food. On the second day, there is Kharna, on this day kheer made of jaggery, milk, and rice is made in the evening. On the day of Kharna, Nirjala fast is observed for the whole day, and in the evening, by eating kheer, 36 hours of Nirjala fast starts.

The first arghya is offered to the setting sun on the third day. After this, on the last day, the second arghya is offered to the rising sun. Chhath fast is also observed on this day. So here is the time of sunrise on the day of Usha Arghya and what should be consumed first while doing Parana.

Chhath Puja 2024 Usha Arghya: Timing of Sunrise

The time of sunrise on the day of Chhath Puja i.e. 8 November 2024 is to be observed at 6:38 am. During this time, fasting women will offer Arghya to the rising sun and pray for the happiness and prosperity of their family. Then after offering Arghya, they will break the Chhath fast by taking Prasad. Let us tell you that Arghya is offered to the Sun God while standing in water.

Chhath Puja 2024 Usha Arghya: Rituals

While offering Arghya to the Sun God, always keep your face towards the east.

Always use a copper vessel to offer water to the Sun God.

While offering water to the Sun God, always hold the water vessel with both hands.

While offering Arghya to the Sun, it is considered very auspicious to look at the rays falling on the stream of water.

While offering Arghya, do not forget to put Akshat and red flowers in the vessel.

Chhath Puja 2024 Usha Arghya: Significance

The last and final day of Chhath Puja is Usha Arghya. On this day, the Chhath fast is broken after offering Arghya to the rising Sun. On this day, the fasting women reach the river bank before sunrise and offer Arghya to the rising Sun. After this, they pray to Lord Surya and Chhath Maiya for the protection of their children and the peace and happiness of the family. After this Puja, the fasting women break their fast with raw milk, water, and Prasad.

Why is Chhath fast observed?

Worshiping the Sun gives good health and a healthy body. Worshiping Chhathi Maiya gives children a long and happy life. By observing Chhath fast, one gets the happiness of children and those who already have children, their children get long life and good health. Also, the person observing Chhath fast gets wealth and his life is full of happiness and prosperity. Sun God and Chhathi Maiya are worshipped in Chhath Puja.

How to break the Chhath fast?

Chhath fast should be broken by eating the prasad offered in the puja. Break the fast by eating Thekua, bananas, and sweets, etc. Keep in mind that the Chhath fast will be broken only after Usha Arghya. Also, before breaking the fast, take the blessings of the elders and distribute Chhathi Maiya's prasad among everyone. After this, take it yourself.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

