Should you use weight loss injections before your wedding? Bengaluru-based endocrinologist warns

New Delhi:

Weddings often come with expectations. The outfits, the photos, the spotlight. And increasingly, there is pressure to look a certain way. In the middle of all this, a new trend is quietly gaining popularity among brides.

Quick weight loss injections. But doctors are raising a red flag. Let's try to understand it better.

What are these “weight loss shots”

Medications like Mounjaro, originally meant for managing diabetes and obesity, are now being used for rapid, cosmetic weight loss. They work by regulating blood sugar, slowing down digestion, and reducing appetite. The result can be noticeable weight loss in a short period.

According to Dr Gurusangappa S. Mudagall, Associate Consultant – Endocrinology at Manipal Hospital Sarjapur, “These medications are being increasingly used without proper medical oversight, especially by individuals who are otherwise healthy.”

Why is the trend concerning

The appeal is obvious. Fast results, minimal effort, and a quick transformation before a big day. But the risks are often overlooked. “These drugs affect metabolism and hormones, which makes unsupervised use potentially dangerous,” Dr Mudagall explains.

What seems like a short-term solution can have longer-term effects on the body.

The side effects people don’t talk about

The most common issues are digestive. Nausea, vomiting, bloating, and constipation are frequently reported, especially when starting the medication or increasing the dose. Sometimes, this condition can be serious enough to disrupt normal activities.

The rebound phenomenon does exist

Among the greatest worries associated with ceasing medication is the issue that follows. In case the individual fails to continue their healthy habits, their appetite usually returns rather quickly. Dr Mudagall points out that this cycle can also impact mental health and disrupt metabolism over time.

Why medical supervision matters

These injections are not meant to be casual solutions. “They are medical therapies that require proper evaluation, monitoring, and follow-up,” says Dr Mudagall. Experts stress that anyone considering such treatments should consult an endocrinologist, undergo a full health assessment, and avoid self-medication driven by trends.

Wanting to look your best on your wedding day is natural. However, there are always some drawbacks in any quick fix. A healthy diet and an exercise routine will always be a better and more reliable way. Not because looking good once will make you feel great. Because feeling great will keep you healthy for life.

Also read: What is “Mounjaro face” and why people are talking about it