5 breathing techniques that can instantly calm your mind and improve focus

New Delhi:

We breathe nearly 20,000 times a day, yet most of us rarely think about how we breathe. In a world driven by deadlines, notifications, and constant mental load, our breathing often becomes shallow and rushed.

But what if something as simple as your breath could help you feel calmer, think more clearly, and even improve your overall health? Experts say it absolutely can.

Stress today is not just mental; it shows up physically in the body. From fatigue and poor sleep to digestive issues and chronic pain, many modern lifestyle problems are closely linked to how our nervous system functions.

“At the centre of this is the autonomic nervous system, which controls our stress and relaxation responses,” explains Ms Palak Dengla, Chief Physiotherapist, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore.

When we are constantly stressed, the body remains stuck in a “fight-or-flight” mode. This leads to higher cortisol levels and low-grade inflammation, which can impact everything from blood pressure to sleep quality.

The good news? Your breath is one of the quickest ways to reset this system.

How breathing helps calm the mind and body

Slow, controlled breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, the part responsible for rest and recovery. “As conscious breathing assists in moving our body out of stress mode by reducing stress hormones and balancing our overall state, it’s a powerful tool for well-being.” Breathing also increases blood flow, oxygenation and even mental clarity.

5 breathing techniques you can try daily

Diaphragmatic breathing or abdominal breathing

This breathing technique is about proper breathing using your diaphragm instead of your chest. Take a deep breath in through your nose and let your tummy rise instead of your chest. This will slow your heart rate and lower your blood pressure.

Box breathing

This is a simple yet powerful breathing technique that you can use in times of crisis. Inhale for four seconds, hold for four, exhale for four, and hold again for four. This rhythmic pattern helps calm the mind, stabilise your breathing, and improve focus.

Alternate nostril breathing

A method based on traditional practices, which has a reputation for balancing both sides of the brain. You breathe through each nostril separately, alternating between them. This method helps control emotions and clarify thoughts.

4-7-8 breathing

This is also known as a natural calming method for the nervous system. You breathe in through your mouth for four seconds, hold your breath for seven seconds, and exhale slowly for eight seconds. This slow exhalation helps calm down anxiety and induces deep relaxation.

Humming breathing (Inspired by Bhramari breathing)

This involves exhaling through a humming sound. This humming sound increases nitric oxide, which improves the sinuses, and also induces a deep state of calm in the body.

Think of breathwork as a daily reset for your mind and body. “Even a few minutes of slow breathing can improve focus, memory, and emotional balance,” says Dengla. In a world where stress is almost unavoidable, learning to breathe better might just be one of the simplest and most effective ways to take control of your health. Because sometimes, feeling better doesn’t start with doing more, it starts with breathing right.

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