Blurry vision to eye twitching: Shocking ways sleep deprivation damages your eyes

Sleep is a very important factor in your overall health and well-being. If you don't get the required hours of sleep, i.e., 7-8 hours, it can affect your health. From feeling fatigued to hormonal imbalance, sleep deprivation can have severe health impact. Therefore, it is important that you get the necessary hours of sleep.

When you don't sleep well, it also affect your eyes. Not only does your eyes feel fatigued and tired but it can lead to several other problems. Here what happens to your eyes when you don't get the required hours of sleep.

Blurry Vision

When you're sleep-deprived, your eyes don’t get enough time to rest and recover. This can lead to unstable tear film and eye muscle fatigue, both of which lead to blurred or unfocused vision. Over time, it can become difficult to maintain clear sight, especially during tasks that require visual concentration.

Dry and Irritated Eyes

Sleep is important for a healthy tear film which helps to keep your eyes moist. When you don't sleep well, the tear production decreases, which leads to dryness, redness and other problems. This can also make wearing contact lenses uncomfortable or even unsafe.

Puffy Eyes and Dark Circles

Sleep deprivation affects blood flow and leads to fluid retention around the eyes. This leads to swollen or puffy eyelids. Also, poor circulation can make your under-eye area appear darker, which signals fatigue and poor eye health.

Eye Twitching

This is one of the most noticeable effects of lack of sleep. Involuntary eye twitching, also known as myokymia, can be harmless but annoying. Sleep deprivation overstimulates the nerves and muscles around the eyes, which leads to spasms in the eyelids.

Light Sensitivity

When your eyes don't get enough rest, they tend to become sensitive to light. Even normal levels of indoor lighting or screen brightness can feel harsh and uncomfortable. When your eyes are tired, they are slower to adjust to light changes and less able to filter out excessive brightness.

