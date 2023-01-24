Basant Panchami 2023: Wishes, Quotes, HD images, WhatsApp and Facebook greetings for your loved ones

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Wish your loved ones on Basant Panchami 2023

Basant Panchami 2023: Every year the Panchami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magh month is celebrated as Basant Panchami. This year the festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on 26 January along with Republic Day. On this day, there is a ritual of worshiping Maa Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge and art. The Hindu festival also marks the beginning of Vasantotsav. This spring festival continues till Holi. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 8. Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Madanotsav. Apart from worshipping the Goddess, people also wish each other a happy Basant Panchami on the occasion.

If you are also looking forward to wish your loved ones, here are some Basant Panchami 2023 wishes, messages, SMSes, images and WhatsApp and Facebook greetings that you can send forward.

Basant Panchami 2023: Wishes, Quotes, HD images

May Goddess Saraswati bring us wisdown and success on this auspicious day. Happy Basant Panchami 2023!

May you be bestowed with knowlegde and wisdom. Happy Basant Panchami 2023!

With nature's resplendence all around, there's a song on every lip and romance is in the air. May the beautiful melodies touch your life this Basant Panchami

May Goddess Saraswati Bless You With The Ocean Of Knowledge Which Never Ends. Happy Basant Panchami 2023

As harsh winter ends and mustard flowers bloom, may your life see no tough time or any gloom! Happy Basant Panchami 2023!

With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear. Happy Basant Panchami 2023!

Just like nature is turning into bright shades, may your life turn into happy shades too Let's make merry and dance to the beautiful melody of nature. Happy Basant Panchami!

May the onset spring season blossom new possibilities of success and happiness in your life. Happy Basant Panchami 2023!

With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear - Happy Basant Panchami 2023!

