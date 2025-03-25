Alvida Jummah 2025: Know date, prayer timings and significance of last Friday of Ramadan ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr Mark the last Friday of Ramadan with Alvida Jummah 2025. Know the prayer timings, significance, and more about Jamat-ul-wida before Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations begin. Get ready to bid farewell to Ramadan with reverence and devotion.

As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, Muslims around the world prepare for one of the most important days preceding Eid-ul-Fitr, Alvida Jummah, also known as Jamat-ul-Wida. This unique Friday marks a poignant farewell to Ramadan, the month of spiritual thought, dedication, and fasting.

Alvida Jummah 2025: Date

Jamat-ul-Wida will be observed on March 28, 2025. The day is the last Friday before the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations begin.

Alvida Jummah 2025: Prayer Timings

Muslims offer Jummah Namaz, a unique Friday prayer celebrated in mosques around the world on Alvida Jummah. On March 28, the Jummah prayers in Delhi are slated to begin at 12:33 PM, followed by the sermon at Jama Masjid around 1:00 PM and the major prayer between 1:30 and 2:00 PM. Prayer times vary by city, with some mosques holding numerous congregations from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM to accommodate big crowds.

Alvida Jummah 2025: Significance

The title Jamat-ul-Wida is formed from two Arabic words: Juma (gathering) and Wida (farewell). This day is extremely spiritually significant, as Muslims meet in mosques to offer special prayers, request forgiveness, and show thanks for the benefits they received during Ramadan. It is a period of intense devotion, with many people reciting the Holy Quran, performing acts of charity, and praying for peace, prosperity, and health.

Alvida Jummah 2025: Celebrations

On this auspicious day, Muslims hold lengthy congregational prayers at mosques, listening to powerful discourses that emphasise the importance of faith, kindness, and unity. Charitable donation, known as Zakat and Sadaqah, is an important part of Jumat-ul-Wida. Muslims give donations to the less fortunate so that everyone can enjoy the upcoming Eid festivities with joy and dignity.

As Ramadan nears its close, excitement for Eid-ul-Fitr grows. The sighting of the crescent moon will determine whether India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries celebrate Eid on March 31 or April 1, 2025. The joy of reuniting with loved ones, preparing festive dinners, and dressing up in new clothes fills the air as people prepare for the big celebration.

