Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: When will Eid be celebrated in India, March 31 or April 1? Know all about Islamic festival Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 is just around the corner, but when will it be celebrated in India? Get the latest updates on the exact dates, history, and significance of this Islamic festival. Learn more about the traditions and customs surrounding Eid-ul-Fitr.

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr or Meethi Eid, is one of Islam's happiest festivals, celebrating the completion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. This auspicious event is a time for appreciation, reflection, and celebration. As the crescent moon appears, Muslims around the world prepare to welcome a day filled with prayers, feasts, and meaningful reunions with loved ones. From the correct date to Eid celebrations, here's all about this Islamic festival.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Date

The Islamic lunar calendar determines the date of Eid-ul-Fitr, which falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month. Because the sighting of the crescent moon varies by location, the festival is projected to take place on March 30 or March 31 in Middle Eastern and Western countries, but in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries, Eid is likely to fall on March 31 or April 1, 2025.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: History and Significance

The festival has great historical and theological importance. The Holy Quran is believed to have been revealed to Prophet Muhammad during Ramadan, making it a month of spiritual dedication and self-discipline.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month in which Muslims fast from earthly pleasures and devote themselves to Allah's teachings. This festival represents freshness and purity, a new beginning after a month of self-discipline. It is also a day to promote togetherness and represent thankfulness, rejuvenation, and solidarity within the Muslim community.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Celebrations

Eid begins with a unique congregational prayer known as the Eid Salah, which is held in mosques, Eidgahs, and open areas. Worshippers thank Allah for giving them strength during Ramadan and request blessings for the future year.

Zakat-al-Fitr, a kind of charity given to the less fortunate before the Eid prayer, is an important component of this Eid since it assures that everyone, regardless of financial situation, can participate in the celebrations and enjoy a celebratory lunch. Eid is connected with togetherness.

Families come together to celebrate extravagant feasts that include traditional delights like biryani, haleem, nihari, kebabs, and the ever-popular sweet dish seviyan (sheer khurma). Homes are decorated, and hospitality takes center stage as friends and neighbors exchange warm greetings and sweets, while children eagerly await the Eidi ritual, in which elders give them money and gifts as a mark of love and blessings.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2025: Treat your taste buds with scrumptious Iftar feast at these places in Delhi