Ramadan 2025: Treat your taste buds with scrumptious Iftar feast at these places in Delhi

Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, reflection, and community, is a special time for Muslims around the world. During this time, people pray to Allah, keep fast for the whole day, and break the fast after sunset. Also, various types of delicious dishes are made at home. In such a situation, some people break their fast by making delicious dishes at home for Iftari, while some people also go out for Iftari. Apart from this, Iftar parties are also organised at many places. Where we go and enjoy Iftari with our family or friends. If you are also thinking of going out somewhere and having Iftar with family in the month of Ramadan, then this article will help you. Here are some must-visit spots to break your fast with mouthwatering dishes that blend tradition and flavour.

1. Jama Masjid Area

No Ramadan food journey in Delhi is complete without a visit to the bustling streets around Jama Masjid. This iconic area transforms into a food lover’s paradise during Iftar. Savor juicy kebabs from Qureshi Kabab Corner, dig into fragrant biryani at Al Jawahar, or treat yourself to crispy samosas and jalebis from the roadside stalls. The rich, spicy aromas and lively atmosphere make it an unforgettable experience.

2. Hazrat Nizamuddin

The Nizamuddin Dargah neighborhood is not just a spiritual hub but also a foodie haven during Ramadan. Head to Karim’s, a legendary spot famous for its melt-in-the-mouth mutton seekh kebabs and creamy korma. Pair it with their soft naan or roomali roti for a hearty Iftar meal. The area’s narrow lanes also offer hidden gems serving phirni (a sweet rice pudding) to end your feast on a sweet note.

3. Jaffarabad

Delhi's Zafarabad area is also the best spot for Iftaari. Here the markets are decorated very beautifully during the month of Ramadan. Apart from this, you will find great hotels and restaurants for Iftaari here. In the month of Ramadan, you will also get to taste many special non-veg dishes at these places. Kebabs, biryani, and milk are quite famous here.

4. Chandni Chowk

You can also explore Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi to break your fast with your friends and family during Ramadan. At this place, you can enjoy delicious dishes as well as shopping for Eid. Apart from this, street stalls are also set up in this area during Ramadan. Where you can enjoy Firni, Shahi Pak, etc. You can especially enjoy Mohabbat ka Sharbat in Chandni Chowk.

5. Connaught Place

For those who prefer a mix of ambiance and taste, Connaught Place has plenty to offer. Restaurants like Nando’s and Parikrama often roll out special Ramadan menus featuring grilled delights and fusion dishes. If you’re craving something traditional yet upscale, Kake Da Hotel serves rich butter chicken and dal makhani that pair perfectly with their fluffy breads.

Whether you’re a fan of street food or prefer a sit-down meal, these places will ensure your Iftar is a feast to remember. So, gather your loved ones, head out, and let your taste buds celebrate this sacred month in true Delhi style.

