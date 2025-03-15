Alia Bhatt's 32nd birthday: Follow her diet, workout and skincare routine to look young To get a perfect figure like Alia Bhatt, it is very important to have a proper diet, workout plan and skincare routine. On Alia's 32nd birthday, let us tell you about her diet, workout and skincare routine by following which you too can look young and fit like her.

Alia Bhatt is one of the fit and beautiful actresses of Bollywood. Before entering Bollywood, Alia had lost many kilos of weight and she also lost a lot of weight post-pregnancy. For this reason, she is always in the news for her fit body and glowing skin. What diet does Alia Bhatt take and what fitness routine does she follow, due to which she is so fit, if this is your question too, then you will get the answer in this article. On her 32nd birthday on March 15, we are going to give you complete details about Alia's diet, workout and skincare routine. By following her diet, workout and skincare routine, you can also stay fit and healthy.

Diet

The gorgeous actress advocates for a well-balanced diet that emphasizes clean food. She makes sure that meals are rich in fibre and nutrients by enjoying dishes like tamatar ki sabzi, bhindi, dal chawal, poha, and chaas. To support her exercise regimen, Hollywood dietitian Angie Kassabie, who worked with her on Brahmastra, created a nutrient-dense meal that included seafood, veggies, protein, and detox drinks.

Workout Routine

Alia disclosed that she works out six days a week, combining cardio to increase stamina, Pilates and yoga to improve flexibility, and strength training four times a week. Her yoga instructor, Anshuka, emphasizes her flexibility, particularly with poses like Kapotasana, which her fans have nicknamed "Alia Pose." Her fitness trainer, Sohrab, has frequently commended her for her commitment.

Skincare Routine

To keep her face looking radiant, Alia sticks to a five-step skincare regimen. She begins by using a mild Cetaphil cleanser, and then she uses a Byoma facial mist as a toner. Peptide-rich Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid is Alia's go-to product since it hydrates, brightens, and plumps the skin. After protecting her skin with ISDIN Fotoprotector Fusion Water Sunscreen SPF 50 and a lightweight, moisturizing d'you In My Defence Barrier Building Moisturiser, she received a Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment for softer, plumper, and more hydrated lips.

