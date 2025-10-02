Alia Bhatt gets candid about weight loss after daughter Raha’s birth Alia Bhatt revealed how she lost her postpartum weight after her daughter Raha’s birth. The actor shared that breastfeeding and clean eating helped her shed the kilos, while also addressing online trolling and the pressure on new mothers to “bounce back.”

Alia Bhatt recently sat down on the show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', and spoke freely about life after motherhood, specifically, how she lost weight after giving birth to her daughter Raha. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022. The actress spoke about her journey as a new mom and how she dealt with postpartum weight.

Alia didn’t sugarcoat her journey: “I was breastfeeding, and it burns a lot of calories, and I was also eating clean. So I lost a lot of the weight quite quickly.” Alia also acknowledged the backlash. Photos began doing rounds, and people speculated she must’ve used extreme measures. “There were trolls saying I had done this unnaturally. Why did I lose so fast?” she recalled. Her response was calm but firm: sometimes things just are.

What Alia shared

For Alia, the weight loss wasn’t from fad diets or punishing workouts (or at least, that’s not how she frames it). It came from a blend of natural processes (breastfeeding does burn extra calories) plus a cleaner diet. But she was careful: she didn’t present it as a blueprint or pressure for others. She’s not saying “do this, you’ll lose fast too” — she’s saying, “this is how it happened for me.”

Her admitted experience with online trolling also opens a bigger conversation. Women’s bodies are always under a microscope, especially postpartum bodies. The assumption that fast weight loss must be unnatural is a loaded one, and her story pushes back against that narrative.

Why this matters

As a public figure, Alia’s transparency adds nuance to a heavily policed topic: the postpartum body. It’s one thing to see a celebrity “bounce back,” but it’s another when she talks about it, good, messy, full of complexity. Her openness can help normalise postpartum bodies in all their forms, slow, fast, fluctuating.

Also, by owning her narrative, Alia challenges both diet culture and online scrutiny. She’s reminding us that celebrity wellness isn’t magic, it’s personal, context-dependent, layered.