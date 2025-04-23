Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Know the auspicious time to buy gold for bringing prosperity at home Akshaya Tritiya has special significance in Hinduism. This day is considered very auspicious for doing any auspicious work. Along with this, buying gold on this day is also considered very auspicious.

New Delhi:

The Akshaya Tritiya festival will be celebrated on April 30 this year. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to the house. Akshaya Tritiya day comes in the category of auspicious dates throughout the year. In such a situation, this day is considered very good for any auspicious work. Along with this, there is also a law to buy gold on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. According to religious beliefs, buying gold on the day of Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity in wealth and grains.

Auspicious time to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2025

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurta - April 30 from 6:11 am to 12:36 pm

Beginning of the Tritiya Tithi of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha - on March 29 at 5:31 pm

Tritiya Tithi ends- April 30 at 2:12 pm

Time to buy gold on April 29 from 5:31 PM to 6:11 AM on April 30

Auspicious time to buy gold on April 30 - from 6:11 am to 2:12 pm

If you cannot buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya, then buy these things

Silver

Cowry or Cowrie

A clay clock or pot

Barley

Home

Vehicle

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

In Hinduism, the festival of Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be a very auspicious and holy day. Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akha Teej. The word Akshaya means never diminishing. That is why the benefits of chanting, yajna, and charity on this day never diminish. According to beliefs, Akshaya Tritiya brings good luck and success. Buying gold on this day always increases its value and also gives wealth and prosperity to the person.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2025: When is Akha Teej? Know date, time, rituals and significance