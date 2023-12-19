Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 side-effects of prolonged sitting every day

For many of us, the modern world seems designed for prolonged sitting. Office jobs, commutes, entertainment – all involve hours perched on chairs, glued to screens. But while sitting might feel comfortable, neglecting to move your body throughout the day has a darker side. It's not just about a stiff back or restless legs; prolonged sitting carries a surprisingly wide range of side effects that can impact your entire health and well-being.

So, if your chair feels more like a throne than a temporary perch, read on! Here are 7 reasons why ditching the sedentary lifestyle is crucial for a healthier you.

Increased risk of heart disease:

Prolonged sitting has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease. Sedentary behaviour is associated with higher levels of cholesterol and triglycerides, which are risk factors for cardiovascular problems. Regular movement helps maintain a healthy cardiovascular system.

Weight gain and obesity:

Prolonged sitting promotes weight gain and obesity by slowing metabolism and burning fewer calories than standing or moving. Chronic sitting disrupts the energy balance, making it easier to accumulate kilos, even with a consistent diet. The sedentary lifestyle's impact on metabolism creates an environment conducive to excess weight gain.

Reduced circulation:

Sitting for long hours can impede blood circulation, leading to conditions like deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Poor circulation may result in swollen ankles and an increased risk of blood clots, which can be life-threatening.

Impacts on mental health:

Being stationary in one place doesn't just affect the body; it takes a toll on mental health too. Research has linked prolonged sitting to an increased risk of anxiety and depression. Physical activity is known to release endorphins, which help improve mood and reduce stress.

Digestive issues:

Sitting too much can contribute to digestive issues such as constipation and bloating. Physical activity aids in the smooth functioning of the digestive system

Increased risk of type-2 diabetes:

Studies have shown that excessive sitting is associated with an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. The body's ability to regulate blood sugar is compromised when sitting for extended periods, leading to insulin resistance.

Muscle degeneration:

Sitting for prolonged periods can lead to muscle degeneration, particularly in the muscles of the lower back and legs. When these muscles are not engaged, they weaken over time, resulting in stiffness and increased susceptibility to injuries.

