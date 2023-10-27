Weekend getaways from Noida: 5 quick rejuvenating escapes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Weekend getaways from Noida (representational image)

As the weekend approaches, we find ourselves buried under piles of work, emails, and responsibilities. The relentless demands of our modern life often leave us feeling drained and exhausted, making it crucial to find a way to rejuvenate. The solution? A weekend trip with our loved ones can provide the perfect break to escape the daily grind and renew energy for the upcoming week.

In this article, India TV will suggest five fantastic weekend getaways from Noida that promise adventure, and a respite from mundane life. Fortunately, Noida's strategic location in the northern part of India offers a plethora of exciting options for those spontaneous, last-minute planners.

Take a look at 5 options for a quick weekend trip

Jim Corbett National Park: Approx. 250 km from Noida, Jim Corbett would be ideal weekend trip for nature enthusiasts and wildlife lovers. Popular for its majestic tigers and diverse flora and fauna. one can enjoy a jungle safari, spot wildlife, and take in the beautiful landscapes.

Agra: Approx 165 km from Noida, Agra, home to the iconic Taj Mahal, is a cultural and historical treasure trove. A day trip to this UNESCO World Heritage site can be added to your bucket list. Explore the grandeur of the Taj Mahal, relish delicious Mughlai cuisine, and immerse yourself in the city's rich history.

Shimla: Approx. 380 km from Noida, Shimla, the "Queen of Hill Stations," must be your go-to destination. Take a stroll down Mall Road, visit the Christ Church, and enjoy panoramic views of the Himalayas.

Jaipur: Situated Approx. 260 km from Noida, a weekend trip to the Pink City, promises a royal experience as it is a treasure chest of palaces, forts, and vibrant bazaars. Explore the Amer Fort, City Palace, and Hawa Mahal, and indulge in traditional Rajasthani cuisine.

Haridwar and Rishikesh: Approx. 230 km from Noida, you can visit Haridwar and Rishikesh for a spiritual and adventurous getaway. Attend the evening Ganga Aarti in Haridwar, go white-water rafting in Rishikesh, or simply meditate by the riverbanks for a tranquil weekend.

The above-mentioned 5 destinations offer a blend of natural beauty, history, culture, and adventure, making them perfect for a quick escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and make the most of your weekend getaway.

(Keep following the page for the latest travel stories. For travel story ideas, tips and suggestions, write to surabhishaurya@indiatvnews.com )

