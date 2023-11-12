Why are pets scared of firecrackers? 5 ways to calm them during festivities

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 ways to calm scared pets during firecrackers

Festive time is here and firecrackers will be taking over the cities during this time. Not only humans but also animals get scared by loud noises. Studies show that even dogs get scared by the loud noise of fireworks. Diwali is here, so your pet is also going to need some extra care. You need to be cautious during fireworks because the loud noise can disturb your beloved dog. Many dogs get so scared of the sound of firecrackers that they even fall ill. You can take many measures to avoid this, know about some of them here.

Cover the dog's ears

If your dog also gets disturbed by the loud noise of firecrackers on Diwali, then you can try this solution to save him. When there is a loud sound of firecrackers, cut a sock and make your dog wear it. Just like we cover our ears with a cap or muffler on cold days, in the same way, you have to cover your dog's ears properly. By following this remedy, the sound of firecrackers will reduce the sound of firecrackers in your pet's ears and he will not get disturbed much.

Close the windows of the house

Keep your dog indoors during fireworks. Close the doors and windows of the room and also close the curtains so that the light of the firecrackers does not reach it and your pet does not get too excited. If you want, you can turn on the TV in low volume, so that the dog's attention remains distracted and he does not pay much attention to the firecrackers.

Cover the cage with a blanket

If your pet lives in a cage, it will move towards the cage when it gets scared. In such a situation, all you have to do is cover the cage well with a thick blanket, so that the sound does not go inside and your pet feels more secure.

Make them wear tight clothes

Just as we cover children with thick sheets when they sleep to protect them from noise, similarly if the noise during fireworks is too much, then you should wear a shirt for your dog which fits him perfectly, this will keep his body covered and protect himself and they will feel safe.

Consult a veterinary doctor

If your dog is very sensitive towards firecrackers then you can take him to a veterinary doctor. Some medicines can be given to such pets as per medical advice which keeps him sleeping with the noise of firecrackers. But keep in mind that do this only on the advice of an expert doctor.

