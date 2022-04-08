Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED 5 must-have design elements in startup or tech office

Brainstorming sessions, product launches, pulling off all nighters or celebrating success with the team - office designs these days are not limited to boxed cubicles or stations, it's about creating invigorated spaces that fuel innovation and collaboration.

Additionally, the amplified outbreak of the pandemic across the globe has evolved the work culture that transcended the design for commercial spaces to focus on employee safety and wellbeing, thus creating an emerging need for new-age workplace design concepts. The real challenge for a commercial interior designer is to create spaces that still uphold the essence of collaboration and social belonging while being adaptive to the new safety parameters. The need to create offices where employees long to come back, where memories linger and which feels like one’s second home is increasingly growing like never before.

COMPANY CULTURE

Music is an inspiration that appeals to all human senses and this FM station office in Delhi, NCR reflects it in its true style. Inspired by the brand idea, the tech enabled interior design and build firm gave this space a distinct flavour which manifests the elements of music in its artwork, color blocks, furniture selection and almost every corner of the office.

COLLABORATIVE SPACES

Cliche yet true, teamwork makes dreams work. Dynamic job roles and burgeoning work queues of the new age companies created an emerging trend of designing collaborative spaces wherein a single individual may get absorbed in multiple tasks and multiple meetings at once. The brief for the multiple offices delivered by this design and build firm was varied.

While the client wanted a cool and contemporary vibe for its office in Mumbai, the ask for its Chennai office was that of a more elegant and professional look. By delivering the vision each time, the design and build firm was able to grab repeat projects from the client across various cities.

SPACES ENABLED WITH TECH

Designing workstations is a lot about redefining spaces that bring a balance between productivity and comfort in which aesthetics play a very important role. The design and build firm created open workspaces that are interactive and facilitate open work environments and shared learning. The client - believed in solving the most complex business problems with AI technology and data solutions so they decided to bring on board the best available VR technology by enabling a reputed tech enabled interior design and build firm to come and design their offices. They created a representation of the brand in their office design by reflecting a perfect combination of blue, greens and yellow depicting their culture and their brand values.

OPEN SPACES WITH NATURAL LIGHT

With the new-age offices that are being designed, companies are now briefing interior design firms about more collaborative spaces which encourages the workforce as well as engages them. For the same, designers are now moving away from cubicles and opting for more open spaces and glass partitions. This leads to more natural light in respective areas along with an increased impetus in terms of productivity by the employees as well as increased happiness in terms of morale.

COLOUR BLOCKING

Interior design and build firms now need to specialize in future focused workplaces that help businesses scale as they grow and revolutionize the look and feel of their clients offices through thoughtful concepts and beautiful designs. Creative integration of functionality with innovative themes and color schemes are abundantly used & designs which gives each office a distinct personality and appeal. The bright hues and modern structures break the monotony and enhance the vibe thus fostering culture and collaboration.

CONCLUSION

The future of commercial interior design and build lies in synergizing design expertise with technological innovation. Decoding unstructured scope briefs, making the client believe in your designs and coming up with novel ideas and bespoke concepts will continue to be integral to the success of any design firm. Furthermore, the smart use of technology to make the process cost, time and effort efficient, will create that competitive edge in the long run.

(This article is attributed to Kunal Sharma, Founder & CEO- Flipspaces)