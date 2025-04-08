10 minutes of walk in the morning can help improve gut health, know 4 major benefits Do you know how beneficial a 10-minute walk daily is for your gut health? A doctor has recently made his users aware of this. Let us know about the benefits of walking for the stomach.

In today's time, the risk of lifestyle-related diseases has increased significantly. That is why health experts are often seen educating people of all age groups, including the youth, about the importance of staying physically active and maintaining a healthy diet.

By being physically active, the risk of many diseases can be avoided, These include many health-related problems like diabetes, obesity, sleep problems, anxiety, depression, etc. Walking is considered a great way to keep yourself physically active.

Indian-American doctor Saurabh Sethi often shares health-related videos on his Instagram handle. Meanwhile, he has given information about the benefits of walking to gut health, which are as follows:-

Less swelling

The doctor said that walking promotes better movement of food through the GI system. This reduces bloating and discomfort.

Decreases cortisol

Walking reduces cortisol levels, which helps prevent stress-induced bowel problems like IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome).

Ease in bowel movement

Apart from this, if you walk after every mile daily, then it increases blood flow and intestinal activity, and bowel movement becomes more improved and regular.

Improved overall gut health

According to the doctor, walking helps diversify your gut bacteria, which improves overall gut health.

How many minutes of walking will be beneficial?

According to Dr Sethi, you should try to walk for ten minutes after every mile, this will keep your gut healthy.

