World Toilet Day 2019: PM Modi applauds nation's efforts towards sanitation

World Toilet Day 2019: Facts and significance

PM Narendra Modi's personal website and app's Twitter handle celebrate India's extraordinary feat of work in sanitation. November 19 has been marked as the World's toilet day United Nations to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation day. PM Narendra Modi's contribution in bringing in a revolution the domain of sanitation in the country.

The tweet read, "Today is #WorldToiletDay, a day to remember India’s feats in the domain of safe sanitation that has made it a model for the world. Go ahead & check the hashtag #WorldToiletDay on the Your Voice section of the Volunteer Module on the NaMo App for content, graphics & more."

Today is #WorldToiletDay, a day to remember India’s feats in the domain of safe sanitation that have made it a model for the world.



Go ahead & check the hashtag #WorldToiletDay on the Your Voice section of the Volunteer Module on the NaMo App for content, graphics & more.. — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) November 19, 2019

Even in the 21st, many countries in the world face the problem of open defecation, sanitation, and unavailability of toilets. Looking to tackle this problem the World Toilet Organization established the World Toilet Day in 2000. The day was officially recognized by the UN in 2013 and a special task force was created to lead the campaign.

According to UN data, 4.2 billion people across the world still don't have access to safely managed sanitation facilities and around 673 million people defecate in open. A large part of this number used to come from India but PM Modi's push for Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and toilet construction the situation has improved.

What is a Safely managed sanitation facility?

Safely managed sanitation facility s when a person has access to clean working toilets that he doesn’t have to share with other households. Unavailability of sanitation is a leading cause of untimely deaths in the world. Every year around 4 lakh 32 thousand lose their life to diarrhoea caused by unhygienic sanitation and unavailability of clean drinking water.