Vijay Diwas 2020: Quotes, Wishes, HD Images; Significance & History of India’s victory over Pakistan

The Indo-Pak war of 1971 was a defining moment in the history of the subcontinent, resulting in Bangladesh becoming independent. This established the progress of the Indian Armed Forces including the Army, Air Force and Navy. The war started on 3 December 1971, when the struggle for independence was going on in East Pakistan. The war ended 13 days later on 16 December with the surrender of the Pakistani Army. Since then, this day has been celebrated as Vijay Diwas in India and Bangladesh.

India's Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on 13th December said "You surrender or We wipe you out," soon after which India won the war over Pak armed forces.

The Indian Army celebrates this day in a very special way and the general public also celebrates this day by sending greetings and good wishes to each other. If you also want to wish Vijay Diwas 2020 to your close, friends and family, then here are quotes, wishes and greetings which are filled with virtues of valor and patriotism.

Vijay Diwas 2020: Quotes and Wishes

Happy Vijay Diwas to all of us. Let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect our great nation. Jai Bharat! A mother, sister, father, brother, and friend have lost someone close to their hearts. We can’t get them back, but we can certainly stand for them, who sacrificed their lives for us. By lighting a candle in their name, we can show our presence. Happy Vijay Diwas 2020. Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes! “The enemy is only 50 yards from us. We are heavily outnumbered. We are under devastating fire. I shall not withdraw an inch but will fight to our last man and our last round.” Happy Vijay Diwas 2020. I regret I have only one life to give for my country. -Prem Ramchandani When life is understood by you, what is death again, hey country, you tell me, what is bigger than you. Salutes to the martyrs on Vijay Diwas. You have never lived until you have almost died, and for those who chose to fight, life has a special flavor, the protected will never know.

On a related note, actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in an upcoming Meghna Gulzar directorial biopic. He calls "this journey" very special." Field Marshal Manekshaw, or Sam Bahadur as he was popularly known, was born on April 3, 1914. He cheated death on a few occasions, both on the battlefield and away from it. He, however, lived on to be a nonagenarian dying in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008. The Field Marshal led the country to victory against Pakistan in 1971.