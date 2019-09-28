PM Modi and others wish Subho Mahalaya

Celebrities wish Subho Mahalaya

Mahalaya is the oratorical invocation to the Goddess Durga urging her to descend on the Earth and bless her devotees for the next 9 nine days. Celebrated by Bengalis all over the world, Mahalaya marks the beginning of Durga Puja or Navratri. If Hindu mythological stories are to be believed, then Goddess Durga arrived on the Earth to kill demon Mahisasuta, who was wreaking havoc.

Celebrities took to social media to wish their followers 'Subho Mahalaya'. From PM Narendra Modi to actress Mouni Roy and Monalisa, celebs wished health and prosperity to their fans.

PM Modi wrote, ''Shubho Mahalaya! We pray for the abundance of happiness in our lives. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May the blessings of Maa Durga always remain on our society.''

Shubho Mahalaya!



We pray for the abundance of happiness in our lives. May everyone be healthy and prosperous.



May the blessings of Maa Durga always remain on our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2019

Mouni Roy also wished Subho Mahalaya to her Twitter followers.

SUBHO MAHALAYA ❤️😇 — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) September 28, 2019

TV actress Monalisa shared a photo of herself in white and red saree. ''Shubho Mahalaya .... Maa Durga Agomoni ..... #durgapuja #shubhomahalaya,'' she wrote.

Bipasha Basu wished her social media family on Mahalaya.

Koena Mitra, who is all set to enter Bigg Boss 13 house shared a photo and wrote that she will miss Durga Puja.

For unversed, it has been a tradition in Bengali families to wake up before the dawn breaks and tune in to AIR for Mahisasura Mardini by Birendra Krishna Bhadra on Mahalaya.