Hope to do justice to the country on the international stage: Miss Diva Supranational winner Shefali Sood

Shefali Sood, who was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2019 recently, says to represent the country at Miss Supranational, she will have to remain "calm, composed and confident".

Asha Bhat (2014) and Srinidhi Shetty in 2016 had won Miss Supranational and Shefali says she is aware of the expectations riding on her.

"The most important thing I'll have to remember going in to represent India is that I have some very big shoes to fill. Srinidhi and Asha have brought laurels to our country. The expectations are high so the stakes are higher.

"It's important to remain calm, composed and confident. That's something I've been working on, to remain patient no matter what's happening outside," Shefali told PTI.

The pageant winner, hailing from Noida, says she has to make sure she doesn't lose her individuality in the "extraordinary, chaotic and long journey" that's ahead of her.

"In this process, so many people are working on you, training you to be the best version of yourself. It's easy to compare yourself to someone else and lose your authenticity and individuality. I'll have to remember to stay true to myself," she says.

"When I look back, it has taken me so much time, effort, resources to become the person I am today. I hope I can do justice to India on the international stage in December," she adds.

Shefali says getting crowned Miss Diva Supranational was a victory she has been waiting for a long time.

"I've waited for the crown for almost three years when my journey started in Miss India 2017. It hasn't even sunk in yet. I feel great peace and contentment in my heart because when you chase a goal for so long and you finally get it, you can't help but feel grateful," she adds.