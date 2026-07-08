India calls for dialogue and diplomacy to achieve peace as US-Iran trade fresh strikes in West Asia

New Delhi:

India on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the rapidly worsening security situation in West Asia following a fresh wave of attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability, global energy supplies and maritime trade.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the recent attacks have undermined peace and security in the region while disrupting one of the world's most critical shipping routes.

"India is deeply concerned over the recent escalation of tensions in West Asia following attacks on commercial shipping transiting international waterways. Such developments undermine regional peace, security and stability and threaten the uninterrupted flow of global energy supplies and maritime commerce," the MEA said.

Calling for an immediate de-escalation, New Delhi urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from actions that could further intensify the conflict. The ministry also emphasised the need to ensure the safety of civilians and guarantee the secure passage of commercial vessels through international sea lanes.

Reiterating India's consistent position, the MEA stressed that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only sustainable path to resolving the crisis.

Reason behind rise in escalations in Gulf

The statement comes amid a sharp rise in tensions across the Gulf over the past two days. On Monday, three commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz were attacked within 24 hours.

The incidents involved a Qatari LNG carrier, a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker and another commercial vessel that suffered structural damage after being hit by an unidentified projectile, raising fresh concerns over the security of a waterway through which nearly one-fifth of the world's oil supplies pass.

The attacks were followed by a large-scale US military operation targeting more than 80 Iranian military sites, including air defence systems, coastal radar installations, command-and-control centres and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval assets. Washington said the strikes were aimed at weakening Iran's ability to threaten international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The situation has continued to evolve, with reports suggesting that Iran has directed commercial vessels to use its designated shipping corridor instead of a temporary Omani route created to facilitate maritime traffic. Reports also indicated that an Indian oil tanker was turned back after attempting to use the Omani corridor, highlighting the growing uncertainty over navigation through the strategic waterway.

With India dependent on the Gulf for a significant share of its crude oil imports and the Strait of Hormuz serving as a vital energy transit route, the escalating tensions have heightened concerns over the country's energy security, trade flows and the safety of Indian commercial interests in the region.

Also read: Trump says ceasefire 'over' after launching fresh strikes on Iran, calls talks a 'waste of time'