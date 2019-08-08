Thursday, August 08, 2019
     
India to get its first underwater metro soon, see video

The work on India's first metro rail line under the Hooghly river is almost complete and the service is expected to start soon announced Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday.  Along with the announcement,  Piyush Goyal also gave us a glimpse of India's first underwater metro.

New Delhi Published on: August 08, 2019 18:10 IST
Kolkata metro commuters will soon be able to travel through India's first underwater metro tunnel. The work on India's first metro rail line under the Hooghly river is almost complete and the service is expected to start soon announced Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday. The East-West Metro corridor will pass through under the river and it will become the first such river crossing in the country. Along with the announcement,  Piyush Goyal also gave us a glimpse of India's first underwater metro.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Piyush Goyal wrote in Hindi, "The underwater train is an "example of excellent engineering. This train is a symbol of the progress of the railway in the country. With this, Kolkata residents will feel comfortable, and the country will feel proud". Take a look at the video: 

 

