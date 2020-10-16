Image Source : TWITTER/@ADIIIAF Happy Shardiya Navratri 2020: Wishes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, Images and Wallpapers for Facebook & WhatsApp

Happy Navratri 2020: India is a country of varied cultures and traditions. From Diwali to Eid, every festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country. October 17 marks the beginning of the longest-running festivals in India, Navratri. The nine-day festival is celebrated by the Hindu community where women observe fast and worship the nine avatars of the Goddess Durga. The Navratri marks the beginning of the spring season and ends on the day when Ram Navami or the birthday of Lord Rama is celebrated. It is generally celebrated in the northern region with great pomp and show.

Throughout these days, nine manifestations of the goddess are worshipped with much grandeur. They are –Maa Shailputri, Brahmaachaareenee, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree. If you are one of those people whose family members or loved ones stay far away, you can send them these Navratri messages, wishes, and pictures.

Happy Navratri 2020: Pictures, Posters, Wallpapers, and HD Images to share on Facebook and WhatsApp:

Shardiya Navratri 2020: Wishes, quotes, and WhatsApp Messages to wish your loved ones

May Navratri days bright your life with joy and prosperity. As this divine occasion spread happiness and blessings, may your life be covered with colours of success and love. Happy Navratri 2020. May the Goddess Durga brighten up your life with happiness, prosperity, luck and success. Happy Navratri. Maa Durga will surely bestow her 9 forms of blessings for you and your family: Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power and Commitment. Happy Navratri! May the divine blessings of the goddess be with you on all days. Wishing you very Happy Navratri days! May the great goddess Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri. Navratri ke pavan utsav par aapke ghar Durga ji ka agaman ho, aapke ghar mein sukh aur samruddhi ka vaas ho, yehi humari manokamna hai. Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred. Let us celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

