Image Source : PIXABY Happy New Year 2020: Find out which country celebrates New Year first, which observes 2020 last

New Year is celebrated across cultures and cut across religious lines. Add to it, the 24 different time zones, the celebrations differ furthermore. Also, a lot of communities celebrate the New Year based on lunar and solar positioning too. There are light works, fireworks, parades, feasts, and pleasantries exchanged on the occasion of New Year. The entire week, starting from Christmas to New Year’s Eve, and the New Year Day, the atmosphere is really electrifying. Check out the list of nations that will enjoy New Year celebrations at different time zones.

World New Year 2020 Time Table: Check Timings of New Year Celebrations in Different Countries as per Indian Standard Time (IST) – Date: December 31 to January 1

1530 hours or 3.30 PM - Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati

1545 hours or 3.45 PM - New Zealand

1830 hours, or 6.30 PM - Most of Australia

2030 hours, or 8.30 PM - Japan, South Korea and North Korea

2130 hours, or 9.30 PM - China, Philippines, Singapore

2230 hours, or 10.30 PM - Thailand, Cambodia and large parts of Indonesia

2330 hours, or 11.30 PM - Bangladesh

2345 hours, or 11.45 PM - Nepal

0000 hours, or midnight - India and Sri Lanka

0030 hours, or 12.30 AM - Pakistan

0130 hours, or 1.30 AM - Azerbaijan

0200 hours, or 2.00 AM - Iran

0230 hours, or 2.30 AM - Turkey, Iraq, Kenya and most of Russia

0330 hours, or 3.30 AM - Greece, Romania, South Africa, Hungary and other central and eastern European cities

0430 hours, or 4.30 AM - Germany, France, Italy, Algeria, Belgium, Spain

0530 hours, or 5.30 AM - UK, Ireland, Ghana, Iceland, Portugal

0830 hours, or 8.30 AM – Most of Brazil, Argentina

0930 hours, or 9.30 AM – Most of Canada

1030 hours, or 10.30 AM – Most of USA

1730 hours, or 05.30 PM – Baker Island, Howland Island

