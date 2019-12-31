Happy New Year 2020: Find out which country celebrates New Year first, which observes 2020 last

New Year is celebrated across cultures and cut across religious lines. Add to it, the 24 different time zones, the celebrations differ furthermore. Also, a lot of communities celebrate the New Year based on lunar and solar positioning too. There are light works, fireworks, parades, feasts, and pleasantries exchanged on the occasion of New Year. The entire week, starting from Christmas to New Year’s Eve, and the New Year Day, the atmosphere is really electrifying. Check out the list of nations that will enjoy New Year celebrations at different time zones.
World New Year 2020 Time Table: Check Timings of New Year Celebrations in Different Countries as per Indian Standard Time (IST) – Date: December 31 to January 1
- 1530 hours or 3.30 PM - Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati
- 1545 hours or 3.45 PM - New Zealand
- 1830 hours, or 6.30 PM - Most of Australia
- 2030 hours, or 8.30 PM - Japan, South Korea and North Korea
- 2130 hours, or 9.30 PM - China, Philippines, Singapore
- 2230 hours, or 10.30 PM - Thailand, Cambodia and large parts of Indonesia
- 2330 hours, or 11.30 PM - Bangladesh
- 2345 hours, or 11.45 PM - Nepal
- 0000 hours, or midnight - India and Sri Lanka
- 0030 hours, or 12.30 AM - Pakistan
- 0130 hours, or 1.30 AM - Azerbaijan
- 0200 hours, or 2.00 AM - Iran
- 0230 hours, or 2.30 AM - Turkey, Iraq, Kenya and most of Russia
- 0330 hours, or 3.30 AM - Greece, Romania, South Africa, Hungary and other central and eastern European cities
- 0430 hours, or 4.30 AM - Germany, France, Italy, Algeria, Belgium, Spain
- 0530 hours, or 5.30 AM - UK, Ireland, Ghana, Iceland, Portugal
- 0830 hours, or 8.30 AM – Most of Brazil, Argentina
- 0930 hours, or 9.30 AM – Most of Canada
- 1030 hours, or 10.30 AM – Most of USA
- 1730 hours, or 05.30 PM – Baker Island, Howland Island
A very Happy New Year 2020 to everyone from India TV and family!