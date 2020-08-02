Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Friendship Day 2020: Wishes, quotes, messages, HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp & Facebook status

Happy Friendship Day 2020! Celebrated on the first Sunday of August, the days holds a special significance because it is a celebration of friendship. A friend is a person who knows each and everything about you. Whether or not your family knows about your whereabouts the rule of friendship says that your friend is the first person to know everything. They are our biggest support system with whom we can discuss anything be it your relationships, your new-found crush, your workplace problems, family discussions, shopping, and whatnot. It won't be wrong to say that friends are your next family and blessing in disguise. Friendship day is the perfect occasion to express our gratitude towards them. In the times when the world is fighting with the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations will definitely be in a low-key manner however you have a perfect option of sharing your feelings through the medium of social media. Here are some ideas, some friendship quotes, some images and pictures that would help you plan for your day before the big day! May your friendship live long and Happy Friendship Day!

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Quotes:

"Friendship... is born at the moment when one man says to another "What! You too? I thought that no one but myself . . ." C.S. Lewis, The Four Loves

"Don’t walk in front of me, I may not follow. Don’t walk behind me, I may not lead. Walk beside me and be my friend."

"I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light." Helen Keller

"Friendship… is not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything." Muhammad Ali

“A friend is someone who knows the song in your heart, and can sing it back to you when you have forgotten the words.”

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Images:

Happy Friendship Day 2020 Wishes:

Promise me we are true friends I am lamp you are light I am Coke you are Sprite I am Sawan you are badal I am Normal you are Pagal I am Water you are Tanki I am Tarzan you are Monkey

Dear friend, thank you for always appreciating me. Friends like you stay in the heart forever and their memories never fade away. Happy Friendship Day, dear best friend. Missing you a lot!

I promise that no distance in this world can create a difference between us. Wishing a very Happy Friendship to my best friend.

Making a thousand friends is not friendship .A friendship made with faith ,Maintaining to death is a true friendship!! Cheers to all my friends out there

A daily thought. A silent tear. A Constant wish that you are near. Words are few but thoughts are deep. Memories of our friendship I will always keep

The more friends you have in life, the more enjoyable your life becomes. So, make more friends, take care of them and live a happy life. Wishing you a Happy Friendship Day!

