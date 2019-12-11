7 'Easy to grow' winter flowering plants to bring colour and butterflies into your garden

Winter is the happiest time for all the gardening lovers in northern India. Firstly, the pleasant weather is a blessing after a long period of sun and unbearable heat and secondly because of the beautiful burst of colour that winter flowers bring into the garden. Winter flowers in India deserve a special mention as they come in varied colours and can be a perfect addition for people looking to beautify their gardens. So, if you're looking to deck up your garden into a paradise, here are 5 winter must-have flowering plants-

1. Roses-

English Rose

The most common flowering plant found in almost every Indian house, roses are naturally placed first on this list. While the most commonly found colour is red, this weather is great to add a number of pinks, oranges, yellows and shaded roses to your garden. You will get a lot of blooms too!

2. Petunias-

Petunia

These are every gardener's favourite for a reason. Petunias are the true show-stealers because of their big vibrant flowers that bloom in bulk. They are the best plants for railing gardens as well as hanging planters. Also, they come in a variety of colours and patterns and also varieties so you can choose them according to your aesthetics and requirements.

3. Hollyhocks-

Hollyhocks

The stalked flowering plants are one of the most underrated plants in India. If grown with proper planning, they can be the highlight of your garden. They can grow to a height of more than 5 feet and are usually perfect for landscape gardens. They are very hardy plants that come in variety of colours as well as structures including single and double petalled.

4. Calendulas-

Calendula flowers

The vibrant mustard and orange flowers are the easiest to grow and can bring a lot of contrast to any garden. They make for great pot plants as well as look stunning when planted on borders along with other winter beauties. The flowers are not just aesthetically pleasing but also have a lof of health and beauty benefits.

5. Dahlias-

Dahlia

Officially the 'king of winter flowers, the huge blooms of dahalias can transform any garden. They come in different varieties that range from single-petalled to multipetalled, dwarf as well as button. They are very beautiful flowers that are the main attraction for butterflies and birds.

6. Marigold-

Marigold flowers

An Indian staple and a must-have in every Indian garden, marigolds are the most easily available plants around in India. They are loved by everyone and are great for bees. They bloom profusely, adding a rich burst of yellows and oranges wherever they are planted. They are considered auspicious in Indian households and can be used for various purposes.

7. Gazania-

Gazanias

The sunflower-like flowers come in a variety of colours and shades and blooms profusely. They also have a variety of colors to choose from including deep purples, yellows, oranges and even magentas. They make for a great choice for flower beds as well as for railing planters.

Related Video