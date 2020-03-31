Image Source : INSTA/MAGDALENA.SEGUEL. Coronavirus lockdown: Stay healthy with these Ayurveda-tested immunity practices

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 178 countries. Today is the seventh day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,251. The Union Health Ministry has said that 102 patients have recovered so far, but 32 have died. Globally, there have been over 7.86 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 37,800 people have died so far. Amid all the gloom spread across the world, everyone is focusing on preventive measures, at least until an effective cure is found. As people rush to keep themselves protected, Ayurveda experts have stressed that medicinal herbs such as amla, giloy, shilajit and neem are helpful in strengthening the immune system which is key to fighting the deadly virus.

The Ministry of AYUSH has released a list of Ayurveda approved practices that can help you boost your immunity especially during the current times. Ayurveda knowledge is derived through daily regimens or seasonal regimens.

In Ayurveda, good digestion or strong digestive fire plays a very important role in fighting diseases. Eat a piece of fresh ginger or drink ginger tea. Mint tea, cinnamon tea, and fennel tea are also good.

'Nasya', a therapeutic treatment for the nose, throat, sinuses and head, can be done with medicated oils like anu oil and shadabindu oil.

To fight Covid-19, giloy and tulasi can be helpful. If someone has symptoms of coronavirus, consuming 'kadha' (decoction) of giloy and tulasi with black pepper, turmeric and ginger will boost immunity and kill all kinds of viruses.

Deep breathing, kapalabhati and anulom vilom to increase immunity. It will work best to protect children from the virus.