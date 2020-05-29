Renowned Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla dies due to Covid-19 in Ahmedabad

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@BARODAMITRA Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla dies

Renowned Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla has passed away due to Covid-19 in Ahmedabad. Daruwala passed away at 5.13 pm. He was being treated at Apollo hospital in Ahmedabad. He was reportedly on ventilator support for the last few days. He was 89.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani expressed grief on Bejan Daruwala's death on Twitter and wrote, "Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti".

Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti... — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2020

BJP MP Poonamben Maadam also offered her condolences and said, "Sad to know about the demise of Renowned astrologer, Bejan Daruwalla Ji. May his soul Rest in Peace".

Sad to know about the demise of Renowned astrologer, Bejan Daruwalla Ji.

May his soul Rest in Peace 🙏#BejanDaruwalla pic.twitter.com/ZoREOq3VPD — Poonamben Maadam (@PoonambenMaadam) May 29, 2020

Born on 11 July 1931, Bejan Daruwala was a practising Zoroastrian, well known for combining the principles of various techniques like Vedic astrology, Numerology, Palmistry, I-Ching, Tarot, Kabalah and even Western astrology for his predictions.

