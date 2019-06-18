Autistic Pride Day 2019: These 7 unknown facts about autism will leave you surprised

Autistic Pride Day is observed on June 18 every year all around the globe. The concept was initiated by Aspies For Freedom (AFF) after which organisations all over the world started arranging events, campaigns and health camps to persuade people about the fact that the people suffering from autism are not cases for treatment but unique individuals. The people having autism have their unique share of characteristics, rewards and challenges.

The Autistic Pride Day is generally observed to celebrate the neurodiversity of people in the autism spectrum. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is basically a complex development disability of the brain which appears in an individual during the first 3 years of his life. Not only it affects the normal brain function but also the communication and social interaction skills. An autistic person sticks to a specific set of behaviours and resist and change in the day-to-day activities.

On this day, people generally look out for facts and ways how they can get educated on what autism is about. Here we enlist 7 unknown facts about autism that will give you that extra knowledge about the disability.

1. As indicated by the Rehabilitation Council Of India, 1 out of 68 children is diagnosed with autism which is making it the third fastest-growing developmental disability in India.

2. It has been observed that because of a specific biological shielding mechanism, the chances of getting autism is four times higher in boys than in girls.

3. A report in 'Autism Speaks' states that the average age when a child is diagnosed with the disability is 4 years.

4. The people having autism possess sensory information differently and that is why they are sensitive to sounds, sights, tastes, and touch.

5. The treatment for autism till now is only educational or therapy-related and not medical.

6. A person suffering from autism has to go through other conditions too that include Fragile X, allergies, asthma, epilepsy, bowel disease, digestive disorders, toe walking, intellectual disability, ADHD, OCD etc.

7. No two people suffering from autism will have the same conditions or behaviour.

