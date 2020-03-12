A guide to life under Coronavirus outbreak: Stocking groceries to going to work

Coronavirus outbreak has been termed a pandemic by the WHO. The virus has indeed upended the daily life of millions across the world - from Europe to Middle East to Asia. In India too, Covid has been taking lives. Authorities in India have issued guidelines and contingency plans to minimize the impact on almost every aspect of daily life, from commuting to work to going for buying groceries.

Work From Home

Work from home

This is the right time to take advantage of work from home facility. Try to avoid going to work and go about your daily job remotely. Though public transport is running, but avoid using them to minimize any risk of exposure. Public transport and taxis are still running, but whether there's anyone to take them is another matter.

Do not travel in groups, be on your own. Totally avoid trips for the purposes of tourism.

All cultural, sporting and religious events have been canceled to avoid mass exposure.

Avoid public gatherings

Many schools and universities are closed. Distance learning is the thing until the virus is contained. Schools are sending images of report cards instead of declaring results in premises thus avoiding any kind of exposure.

Cook at home, avoid ordering food from outside. In dire situations, you have to go outside, keep at least a meter (three feet) away from anyone.

Sick should wear masks, healthy people should avoid and maintain distance, try not to create panic. Self-quarantine and seek medical advice if you feel sick.

Protection through masks

Stock up on essential supplies so as to avoid venturing out unnecessarily.

Avoid going to beauty parlors and places where you come to close proximity with other people.

