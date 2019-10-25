7 things you should never do on Dhanteras festival. Know why

Image Source : INSTAGRAM 7 things you should never do on Dhanteras festival

The festivities of Diwali have officially begun today, on October 25th, with the arrival of Dhanteras. The festival is also called Dhanatrayodashi and is celebrated two days before Diwali. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 27 and people have already begun buying gifts, gold and jewellery. During this five-day celebration of Diwali, people wear new clothes and decorate their house with lights and flowers.

While Diwali shopping needs no invitation, Dhanteras is especially marked by auspicious shopping where people buy gold, silver, and utensils. But there is also a list of things that shouldn't be done or bought on this day. Check out the list of those things you shouldn’t but this Diwali in order to maintain positivity and happiness.

Don't exchange gifts on Dhanteras

Dhanteras is the most auspicious time to shop[ for new things but it is not that auspicious if you are planning to exchange gifts. It isn’t wise to give gifts on this day as it is believed that giving someone something on Dhanteras can give away the positive vibes and good fortune.

Also read: Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani): Here’s how your day will go on this Dhanteras

Don’t buy Iron

While buying utensils is the most common activity on Dhanteras, make sure you don’t buy utensils made of iron. Infact, steel is also not considered very auspicious for Dhanteras. Since steel is also a type of iron. Instead, you should look for copper and brass utensils for buying on Dhanteras.

Fill empty utensils before taking home

It is believed that one should not buy empty utensils on Dhanteras. Well, we know that the shopkeeper will not give you utensils filled with food or other things but you can fill the bought utensil with water before taking it inside the house.

Don’t buy Car

Since Dhanteras is an auspicious day for buying things, many people bring home their favorite car. However, one should make the payment a day before in order to maintain the positivity in the house.

Minimal use of oil

Using oil in the kitchen is the basic thing but on the festival of Dhanteras, people are asked not to fetch oil or keep the use of cooking oil minimal.

Stay away from colour black

There is no denying that black is considered to be dark and not auspicious. People often keep it away from any religious thing. Similarly, on Dhanteras, it is advised not to bring anything home that is in colour black.

Seal your glass crockery

Glass itself has a list of superstitions attached to it. It is associated with many myths in India. So, it is asked to be avoided on the auspicious day of Dhanteras.

Also read: Happy Dhanteras 2019: Best Wishes, Status, Wallpapers, Photos, Greetings, Facebook & WhatsApp messages

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page