Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani): Here’s how your day will go on this Dhanteras

Horoscope Today, Astrology October 25, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): The five day celebration of Diwali festival has officially begin today with Dhanteras. On this day, it is considered auspicious to buy utensils and new things for your house. The days also marks the beginning of festivities and people light candles in their house. They also decorate their house with colours and flowers. So, Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on what is best for you on the day of Dhanteras. He will also tell you about your professional, personal and social life according to your zodiac signs.

Aries

Today you will be full of confidence. You may make some new friends. Your social circle can grow to a great extent. You can get help from people around you. You can get benefits in the field of business. You can get complete success in daily tasks. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. You will try to understand each other. You can also think of doing something in a new way. Feed the birds, success will kiss your footsteps.

Taurus

Today you will get some very good news, due to which the faces of everyone in the family will blossom. You will meet a dear friend today. You will get money from new sources. You will be inclined towards love affair. You will remain fit in terms of health. There will be a sudden thought in your mind, which will open the way to your progress. Today will be beneficial for property dealers of this zodiac sign. Provide food to the needy, your relationships will improve.

Gemini

Today, you can face many challenges in office work. You can get the help of a friend in your specific work. Your work will be successful. Relationships with spouse will improve. You can discuss your future with someone. Suddenly a guest can come to the house. Employed people can get new benefits. Today you will have a good time with friends. Take blessings of a girl, all work will be successful.

Cancer

Today you may be a little worried about some old thing, but everything will be fine by evening. The life of married people will be fine. A friend may come suddenly at home. You can have lunch at home with them. The workload in the office may be slightly higher. You should avoid hurrying while doing some work. Today your health can fluctuate. You need to pay special attention to your food.

Leo

Today, you may have some differences with a family member. You can be immersed in your thoughts about your expenses. You may get an opportunity to learn a new job. You will benefit from this. You should maintain good behavior with colleagues at the workplace. You should avoid getting into trouble with anyone. Today, the atmosphere will be pleasant with the arrival of guests in the house. Donate clothes to the needy, all will be well with you.

Virgo

Today your financial side will be strong. In the evening, you will plan a movie with your spouse. This will increase the closeness in your relationships. You will get big benefits from meeting new people. Your planned tasks will be completed. Today awareness will be created about competition among students. Progressions are being made in career. Today you will enjoy good health. You will make big profits in business. Your confidence will remain high.

Libra

Today, parents can go to picnic spots with their children somewhere nearby. You can also plan to attend an event. The atmosphere in the office can be a bit severe. You should give your opinion only after listening carefully to the words of your boss. Today you may also feel a bit of laziness. You should keep your food and drink healthy. You can be a bit emotional in some important cases. Give some gift to your guru, all your troubles will be removed.

Scorpio

Today, whatever work you want to do, that work can be completed with ease. You should cooperate in society's work to maintain your dignity. You can go to a friend's birthday party. You can make a new plan for any work. You should keep your mind open in front of others. This will make things clear. You will get happiness from children. Financial situation will be better. Donate jaggery in the temple, your respect will increase.

Sagittarius

Today all your work will be completed as per your wish. You will spend happy moments with your children. Family relationships will be stronger. Today is auspicious for students of this zodiac doing engineering. They may get a call from a large company for a job. You will get full support from friends. Your married life will be full of happiness. It will be beneficial for you to contact other people in the field of business. You will get success in government work.

Capricorn

Today, your work can get spoiled. This can make you a little nervous. You must take the opinion of elders before doing any work. You will benefit from this. There can be a situation of business fluctuations. A sudden meeting with a particular person can change the direction of your career. You should avoid lending transactions today. There is a need to maintain balance in relationships. You should also keep a distance from negative thoughts. You can plan to go somewhere with friends.

Aquarius

Today, some of your big work will be completed with the help of children. Parental support will also remain. In the evening, you will accompany them to some religious place. Today you will get some good news. Students of this zodiac sign will continue to study today. You may have some new responsibilities, which you will carry out successfully. Your health will also be better. Today the partnership in the business will benefit. Go to the orphanage and donate something, children will get happiness.

Pisces

Today, you may have to make a big decision in a matter. You can go out with your friends and spend some happy moments. Some important things can benefit you. Businessmen of this zodiac sign may need to meet someone important. You will make time for family. His advice will be important for you. Offer water to Sun God, health will be better.