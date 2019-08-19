Most Indians feel napping may improve work productivity

A new survey found that most Indians felt napping at work might improve productivity, adding that a nap room could contribute towards better workflow. For the results, an online sleep solutions start-up, conducted a nation-wide survey to emphasise the importance of sleep wellness in the workplace. The ‘Right to Work Naps' survey, conducted with over 1,500 respondents, showed that a 70 per cent of people did not have a nap room at their workplaces and 86 per cent of the respondents confirmed that a nap room would definitely help improve overall productivity at work.

The research revealed that 41 per cent of the people surveyed suffered from irregular sleep patterns because of work-related stress and working late at night.

"Given the rising sleep-related issues in our country, we felt it was imperative for us to take action and encourage corporates and employees to rally for nap rooms at their workspaces," said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, co-founder and Director of an online sleep solutions start-up.

The survey also found that constant state of work anxiety hampered 31 per cent people's sleep at night, while almost 20 per cent respondents felt sleepy at work all the time and 51 per cent were drowsy most of the time. The Great Indian Sleep Scorecard 2019, annual sleep survey, validated this, by revealing that 80 per cent of people felt sleepy at work one to three days a week.

The research shows that one in four respondents felt commuting to work hampered their sleep patterns the most. While coffee or tea continued to be the popular choices to ward off sleep, there seemed to be a rising awareness towards the need for an active lifestyle. According to the survey, 33 per cent of people wanted their companies to get a nap room to increase focus on work wellness. Research has found that taking a nap for 20-30 minutes increases short term alertness among people. While nutrition and exercise are popular work wellness themes around the world, nap room installation can ensure that sleep its due credit in companies' employee wellness programmes.

In light of these findings, 'Right to Work Naps' initiative aims to highlight the positive impact of sleep wellness in employees' health, well-being and productivity at work.