Include these foods in you diet to improve your immunity this winter, says celebrity nutritionist

Now that winter is almost upon us, if not taken care of properly, our immunity can go for a toss anyday. Cough, cold and fever- that go hand-in-hand with the weather change can further lead to many problems. If you're looking to keep a check on your immunity while enjoying winters, here's a few things you must keep in mind. According to famous celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, following foods are a great help for transitioning into the winter season while keeping our immunity up. Check out these foods and have a healthy and happy winter.

1. Bajra -

Bajra

According to Rujuta, bajra is a winter super-food. It is known as pearl millet in English and is a great source of insoluble fibres which keeps the gut healthy. It is gluten free is excellent for weight management, heart heath as well as diabetes.The millet is rich in minerals and helps prevent joint aches. It is best enjoyed with ghee or makhan.

2. Makai -

Makai

It lowers blood sugar and cholesterol health and is a great energy enhancer. And, it yet another nutritious millet that goes well with all the local greens of the seasons, and all things saag. Perfect for winters, isn't it?

3. Jaggery & ghee -

Jaggery

A combination made in heaven that helps clear sinuses and prevents cold. Jaggery is a great source of iron, antioxidants and minerals like zinc and selenium, which help prevent free-radicals (responsible for early ageing). You can eat it post lunch or dinner and it goes really well with Bajra and makai rotis too.

4. Kulith -

Horsegram

Horsegram, a pulse that not just prevents kidney stones but helps the skin and scalp stay better hydrated and nourished in the winter. It tastes bets when eaten with rice and ghee. Parts of Uttarakhand even make kulath paratha, where the pulse is used as stuffing instead of aloo- especially useful when winters are harsh.

5. Makhan and ghee -

Butter

Available easily and a staple in most Indian households, butter and clarified butter are the two most important foods to have in winter. You must load up on these and they will together ensure that your digestion stays smooth and that you are able to assimilate all the fat soluble vitamins including Vitamin D.

6. Til -

Sesame seeds

Sesame seeds an extremtely good source of fibre and lowers cholestrol, blood pressure and inflammation. The seed can be used as seasoning, as oil or turned into a gajak or chiki. It is great for healthy bones, eyes and skin.

Related Video