World Chocolate Day 2024: 5 yummy chocolate dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings

World Chocolate Day, celebrated annually on July 7th, is a day dedicated to indulging in one of the world's most beloved treats—chocolate! Whether you prefer dark, milk, or white chocolate, there's no denying its universal appeal. This year, why not celebrate with some delicious homemade chocolate desserts? Here are five recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

1. Decadent Chocolate Brownies

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter

2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan.

Melt the butter and mix it with the sugar in a large bowl.

Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Stir in the vanilla extract.

In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt.

Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly.

Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Let cool before cutting into squares. Enjoy!

2. Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C).

Cream together the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until smooth.

Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla extract.

Dissolve baking soda in hot water and add to the batter along with salt.

Stir in flour, baking powder, and chocolate chips.

Drop spoonfuls of dough onto ungreased baking sheets.

Bake for about 10 minutes, or until edges are nicely browned.

Let cool on wire racks. Serve with a glass of milk!

3. Rich Chocolate Mousse

Ingredients:

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 large eggs, separated

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Melt the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl over simmering water.

Let it cool slightly, then whisk in the egg yolks one at a time.

In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until soft peaks form, gradually adding the sugar until stiff peaks form.

In another bowl, whip the cream to soft peaks and add the vanilla extract.

Gently fold the egg whites into the chocolate mixture, then fold in the whipped cream.

Spoon the mousse into individual serving dishes and chill for at least 2 hours before serving.

4. Gooey Chocolate Lava Cakes

Ingredients:

4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 cup powdered sugar

2 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). Grease and flour four ramekins.

Melt the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl over simmering water.

Stir in the powdered sugar until smooth.

Whisk in the eggs and egg yolks until well combined.

Stir in the flour until just incorporated.

Divide the batter among the prepared ramekins.

Bake for 12-14 minutes, until the edges are firm but the centres are still soft.

Let stand for 1 minute before inverting onto plates. Serve immediately.

5. Creamy Chocolate Ice Cream

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup cocoa powder

4 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

In a saucepan, combine the heavy cream, milk, sugar, and cocoa powder. Heat until just simmering.

In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks until smooth.

Gradually pour the hot cream mixture into the egg yolks, whisking constantly.

Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over medium heat until it thickens, about 5-7 minutes.

Strain the custard through a fine mesh sieve into a bowl and stir in the vanilla extract.

Chill the mixture in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours.

Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Transfer to a container and freeze until firm. Scoop and enjoy!

Celebrate World Chocolate Day 2024 with these delightful desserts, and indulge in the rich, sweet flavours that chocolate brings. Happy baking!

