World Biryani Day 2024: 5 authentic North Indian varieties every Biryani lover should savour

World Biryani Day, celebrated annually, is a feast for food lovers around the globe. This day pays homage to one of the most beloved dishes in culinary history, Biryani. With its rich blend of spices, fragrant rice, and tender meat or vegetables, Biryani has captivated the hearts and taste buds of many. Each variant offers a unique taste experience, reflecting the rich culinary heritage of its region.

Whether you prefer the aromatic Lucknowi Biryani or the vibrant Kashmiri Biryani, there's something for every Biryani lover to savour on this special day. As we celebrate World Biryani Day 2024, let's explore five North Indian special varieties of Biryani that you must savour on this delightful day.

1. Lucknowi Biryani

Also known as Awadhi Biryani, Lucknowi Biryani is a masterpiece of the Mughal era. This aromatic Biryani is characterised by its subtle flavours and the use of fragrant spices like saffron and star anise. The meat, usually mutton, is marinated in a mixture of yogurt and spices, then layered with basmati rice and cooked using the dum method, where the pot is sealed and slow-cooked. The result is a delectable dish that melts in your mouth.

2. Delhi Biryani

Delhi, the heart of India, offers a unique version of Biryani that stands out for its bold flavours. The Delhi Biryani is typically made with marinated chicken or mutton, which is cooked with basmati rice and a rich blend of spices including cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon. What sets it apart is the addition of fried onions and a generous sprinkle of saffron, giving it a distinct aroma and taste.

3. Kashmiri Biryani

Hailing from the beautiful valleys of Kashmir, Kashmiri Biryani is a vibrant and flavourful dish. It features tender pieces of meat, often lamb, cooked with an array of spices like fennel, cardamom, and cloves. A special ingredient in this Biryani is the use of dried fruits and nuts, which add a delightful sweetness and texture. The rice is cooked separately and then layered with the meat, resulting in a fragrant and colourful Biryani.

4. Hyderabadi Biryani

While Hyderabadi Biryani is often associated with South India, the North Indian style offers a unique twist to this popular dish. This version incorporates the richness of North Indian spices and cooking techniques. The marinated meat is cooked with rice and flavoured with saffron, mint, and coriander. The use of fried onions and boiled eggs as a garnish adds an extra layer of flavour and texture.

5. Kolkata Biryani

Kolkata Biryani, influenced by the Awadhi style, is known for its subtle yet distinct taste. Introduced by the Nawabs of Awadh who migrated to Kolkata, this Biryani includes potatoes along with meat, typically mutton or chicken. The rice is flavoured with kewra water and rose essence, giving it a unique fragrance. The addition of boiled eggs and the use of less spicy ingredients make Kolkata Biryani a delicate yet delightful dish.

