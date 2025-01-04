Winter breakfast ideas: Try this calcium-rich dish for a lazy morning breakfast

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try this calcium-rich dish for a lazy morning breakfast

Temperatures have been dipping across North India. With that, mornings have become slow and laziness has peaked. Cooking breakfasts have taken a back seat and hence, people have started to miss the first meal of the day. However, that is not a healthy way to start your day. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day as it gives you the energy to start the day.

Breakfast also helps to start metabolism in your body. Your metabolism already becomes slow during winter and skipping your breakfast can impact it even more. Therefore, it is important that you eat your breakfast everything. It can even be something light and easy to make.

Here's a healthy lazy morning breakfast option for you that is made of makhana. This is a seed that is one of the best sources of calcium and can be easily consumed every day. Take a look at the ingredients that you need to make this dish.

Ingredients:

2 cups of makhana

1/4 cup peanuts

1/4 cup cashews

1/4 cup almonds

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp chaat masala

1/2 tsp rock salt

1 green chilli (chopped)

Curry leaves

2 tbsp ghee.

Making the dish:

Step 1: Turn on the gas and place a pan on it. When the pan gets hot, add ghee and the green chilli and curry leaves. Then, add the makhana, almonds, cashews, peanuts and raisins one after the other and fry them until they turn brown. After you have fried them, take them out in another pan.

Step 2: Mix all of the ingredients together and then add salt to taste, black pepper powder, chaat masala. Mix them well and your morning breakfast is ready.

This will give you the necessary nutrients. You get calcium from makhana which is important for your bones. Raisins give you iron. Almonds and cashews are good sources of protein. Hence, this breakfast option is not only healthy but also nutritious.

