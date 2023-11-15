Why is Thekua cooked on Chhath Puja? Know its recipe here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Many types of prasad are made in this puja but the main prasad is Thekua

The festival of Chhath Puja is dedicated to Sun God and Chhathi Mata. Every year this festival is celebrated on the Shashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. The main prasad of this puja is Thekua. Chhath Puja, the great festival of folk faith, will start on November 17, 2023. This festival has special significance for Hindus. This festival is especially celebrated in Bihar. A different celebration of Chhath Puja is seen in this state. This festival starts with Nahay-Khay. The festival of Chhath is celebrated with great enthusiasm in many places in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Material Required

2 cups wheat flour, half cup jaggery, 1 teaspoon cardamom powder, 3-4 tablespoons ghee, 1 teaspoon dry fruits

Recipe

First of all, boil jaggery in water, and when it melts well, turn off the gas.

Now take flour on a plate and knead it with the help of jaggery water.

Mix cardamom powder and dry fruits in it.

Once the dough is ready, make balls out of it.

Now give it the shape of thekua.

Heat a pan, and add ghee to it.

Fry thekuas in it.

Thekua Prasad is ready for Chhath Puja.

