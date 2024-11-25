Why dense bean salad becoming popular on internet? Know how to prepare it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Here's why dense bean salad has become so popular nowadays.

There has been a rising awareness of healthy eating and the consumption of more plant-based food in the recent past. One vegetable dish that has largely picked up under this health-conscious wave is the dense bean salad. This incredibly delicious and healthy salad became an internet sensation, with thousands of recipes, pictures, and videos spreading out on social media. So what is a dense bean salad, and why have the salad versions flooded the internet recently? Let's dig in and discover the salad and how it went viral.

Why is it getting so popular?

There are plenty of reasons why this dense bean salad is becoming more popular: nutritional value. Beans are an excellent source of plant-based protein, making this salad a great option for vegetarians and vegans. They are rich in fibre that keeps one feeling full for a longer period. Adding various vegetables adds an array of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to the dish, not only making it delicious but incredibly healthy. Another reason for dense bean salad becoming popular is because TikTok creator Violet Witchel has been posting her “dense bean salad” recipes for several months now.

How to prepare a delicious dense bean salad?

Now that we know why this salad is becoming so popular, let's dive into how you can make it at home. The beauty of the dense beans salad is that there is no right or wrong to do it. That's the best thing about this dish can be done the way you want, using whatever preferred ingredients you have. However, here is a basic recipe for you to begin:

Ingredients:

1 cup of cooked beans (chickpeas, kidney beans, black beans, etc.)

1 cup of chopped vegetables (tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, etc.)

1/4 cup of chopped fresh herbs (parsley, cilantro, basil, etc.)

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of lemon juice or vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked beans, chopped vegetables, and fresh herbs. Whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice or vinegar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl to make the dressing Toss over the salad and coat evenly Season to taste Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to eat.

As discussed earlier, feel free to experiment with various beans, vegetables, and dressing to find your perfect combination. You can also add grains like quinoa or brown rice for an extra boost of nutrients and texture.

ALSO READ: Step-by-step guide to make Ragi cheela for breakfast in just 10 minutes, know benefits