When is the best time to eat jaggery during scorching summer months? Know from expert

Consuming jaggery has many health benefits. Jaggery is a traditional sweetener rich in nutrients. Some people like to drink jaggery tea, some people eat it with paratha, while some people consume it as a sweet after meals. Jaggery rich in iron helps in removing blood deficiency in the body. Jaggery, rich in iron, magnesium, potassium and antioxidants, also aids in digestion, detoxifies the liver and also increases immunity. But, should you consume it in the summer season? Let's know from Sharda Hospital's Internal Medicine, Dr Shrey Srivastava whether we should consume jaggery in the summer season or not.

Consuming heat can cause heat in the body

Dr Shrey Srivastava says that there is no doubt that consuming jaggery is beneficial for our health, but it should be consumed in limited quantities in summer. Jaggery produces heat in the body. Due to this, your body can become dehydrated and you can suffer from heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Can be consumed in limited quantities

The doctor said that jaggery can be beneficial in summer if it is consumed in limited quantity and mixed with a cooling drink. You can include a small amount of jaggery in your diet. For example, you can use jaggery in lemonade. This drink is consumed the most in summer. In such a situation, you should use jaggery instead of sugar in it. This drink not only cools the body but also supplies electrolytes. Its effect can be balanced by consuming jaggery with cold foods like buttermilk or coconut water.

At what time should one consume jaggery?

The doctor said that if you like eating jaggery, then you should consume it in the morning or evening instead of in the scorching heat of the afternoon. The temperature is low in the morning and evening, so it will not harm you.

