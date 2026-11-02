Cyclone Murasu intensifies into severe cyclonic storm; Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha on high alert

Cyclonic Storm Murasu has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between midnight on November 2 and the early hours of November 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its latest bulletin, the IMD said the storm moved nearly northwestwards at a speed of 20 kmph over the past six hours and was centred over the same region at 2.30 am IST on November 2.

Cyclone Murasu is likely to affect Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Landfall likely by early November 3

The severe cyclonic storm was located near latitude 13.6°N and longitude 82.5°E, about 260 km east-northeast of Chennai, 290 km east-southeast of Nellore, 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 310 km east-southeast of Kavali, 330 km southeast of Ongole and 470 km south of Visakhapatnam.

The weather agency said Murasu is very likely to continue moving northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm, packing sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph and gusts of up to 120 kmph.

The landfall is likely to take place between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11.30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3, the IMD said.

Andhra CM cancels Delhi visit, directs officials to gear up

With the threat of another cyclone looming over Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday reviewed its potential impact. The Chief Minister reviewed the expected impact of the cyclone on the state, including rainfall and wind forecasts, as well as the status of water reservoirs. The Chief Minister reviewed the precautionary measures to be taken in the regions likely to be impacted.

CM Naidu also cancelled his Delhi visit scheduled for Monday.

The system is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy showers, over south and central coastal districts on November 2. Several areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 3 and 4, with wind speeds of up to 110 kmph expected during landfall.

Of the 20 mandals forecast to receive extremely heavy rainfall, nine are in Eluru district, five each in Krishna and NTR districts, and one in Bapatla.

On November 3, average district rainfall is expected to be around 179 mm in Eluru, 163 mm in Krishna, 161 mm in NTR, 147 mm in West Godavari, 119 mm in Guntur and 104 mm in Bapatla.

Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Odisha on high alert

Odisha has to step up preparedness in its southern districts as another high-intensity storm approaches the region. Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, said the state is likely to receive rainfall from November 2, with its intensity expected to increase on November 3 and continue through November 4 under the influence of the cyclone.

Tamil Nadu will remain on high alert after the Regional Meteorological Centre forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next three days. On November 2, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Chennai and Tiruvallur, while heavy rain is likely in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and the Nilgiris. The intensity is expected to decrease on November 3, with heavy rainfall likely to be confined to isolated areas of the Nilgiris.

Schools and colleges in Chennai and Tiruvallur have been closed on November 2 in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Murasu.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued rainfall alerts in Telangana for several districts in the southern region for November 2. An orange alert has been sounded for isolated heavy rainfall in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts. A yellow alert has also been issued for Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

The previous cyclone to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast, neighbouring Odisha, was Arnab. It had wind speeds up to 150 kmph when it made landfall on October 28.

(With ANI, PTI, IANS inputs)

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