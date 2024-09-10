What is Onam Sadhya? Know health benefits of 26 traditional dishes

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the health benefits of 26 traditional dishes of Onam Sadhya.

The festival of Onam is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy in the southern state of Kerala in India. It is a 10-day long festival that marks the homecoming of the legendary king Mahabali and is celebrated to honour him. A major highlight of this festival is the grand feast, known as Onam Sadhya, which is served on a banana leaf and consists of 26 traditional dishes. This Sadhya is not only a delight for the taste buds but also has numerous health benefits.

What is Onam Sadhya?

Onam Sadhya is an integral part of the Onam festival, and it holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Kerala. It is a vegetarian feast that is served on a banana leaf and consists of a variety of dishes, each with its unique flavour and taste. The term “Sadhya” means a complete meal, and Onam Sadhya certainly lives up to its name by offering a wholesome and nutritious meal.

Now let’s dive into the health benefits of a few dishes served in this grand feast:

Parippu Curry (Dal Curry): This dish is made from lentils and is a rich source of protein, which is essential for building and repairing tissues in our body.

This dish is made from lentils and is a rich source of protein, which is essential for building and repairing tissues in our body. Sambar: This tangy and spicy dish is made from lentils, vegetables, and spices, making it a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

This tangy and spicy dish is made from lentils, vegetables, and spices, making it a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Avial: This dish is a medley of different vegetables cooked in coconut oil, making it rich in healthy fats, fibre, and essential nutrients.

This dish is a medley of different vegetables cooked in coconut oil, making it rich in healthy fats, fibre, and essential nutrients. Olan: Made from ash gourd, coconut milk, and black-eyed peas, this dish is high in fibre, iron, and potassium, which are all essential for maintaining good heart health.

Made from ash gourd, coconut milk, and black-eyed peas, this dish is high in fibre, iron, and potassium, which are all essential for maintaining good heart health. Inji Curry (Ginger Curry): Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and is commonly used in Indian cuisine. This dish is a great way to incorporate ginger into the meal and reap its health benefits.

Ginger is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and is commonly used in Indian cuisine. This dish is a great way to incorporate ginger into the meal and reap its health benefits. Rasam: This tangy soup made from tamarind, tomatoes, and spices is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties.

This tangy soup made from tamarind, tomatoes, and spices is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. Kalan: Made from yoghurt and raw banana, this dish is a good source of probiotics and also contains essential nutrients like potassium and magnesium.

Made from yoghurt and raw banana, this dish is a good source of probiotics and also contains essential nutrients like potassium and magnesium. Pulissery: Another yoghurt-based dish that is rich in probiotics, vitamins, and minerals, making it beneficial for gut health.

Another yoghurt-based dish that is rich in probiotics, vitamins, and minerals, making it beneficial for gut health. Sharkara Varatti (Jaggery Coated Banana Chips): These sweet and crunchy chips are made from raw bananas and jaggery, making them a healthier option than regular potato chips.

These sweet and crunchy chips are made from raw bananas and jaggery, making them a healthier option than regular potato chips. Sambar Rice: This dish is a combination of sambar and rice, making it a complete meal with the goodness of lentils, vegetables, and carbs.

This dish is a combination of sambar and rice, making it a complete meal with the goodness of lentils, vegetables, and carbs. Palada Pradhaman (Rice Flakes Payasam): Another sweet dish made from rice flakes, milk, and jaggery, which is a good source of carbs and calcium.

Another sweet dish made from rice flakes, milk, and jaggery, which is a good source of carbs and calcium. Banana: A simple yet essential addition to the feast, bananas are a rich source of potassium and fibre.

A simple yet essential addition to the feast, bananas are a rich source of potassium and fibre. Buttermilk: A refreshing drink that aids in digestion and helps in keeping the body hydrated.

The Onam Sadhya feast not only offers a variety of flavours but also has numerous health benefits. It is a wholesome meal that provides a perfect balance of essential nutrients like protein, carbs, fats, vitamins, and minerals. The use of coconut oil in most dishes adds healthy fats to the meal, which is beneficial for heart health. The inclusion of probiotic-rich dishes like yoghurt-based curries helps in maintaining good gut health and boosts the immune system.

